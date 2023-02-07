AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AIREON TO PROVIDE ADS-B DATA TO SUPPORT BOEING’S NEXT-GENERATION GLOBAL FLIGHT TRACKING SOLUTION

PRNewswire February 8, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aireon, the world’s leading provider of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) services, today announced an agreement with Boeing to provide space-based data to support Boeing’s flight tracking solution, Fleet Insight.

Aireon - MAKING GLOBAL AIR TRAFFIC SURVEILLANCE A POWERFUL REALITY

Under this agreement, Aireon will provide real-time, streaming space-based ADS-B data through its AireonSTREAM product. AireonSTREAM provides access to the only high-fidelity, low-latency, air traffic surveillance-quality aircraft position data used by air navigation service providers around the world. The integration of AireonSTREAM into Boeing’s Fleet Insight will provide customers with the ability to track their aircraft wherever they operate in the world, eliminating coverage gaps.

“Bringing together two market-leading solutions with Aireon ADS-B data and Boeing’s Fleet Insight enables new levels of flight tracking visibility for operators,” said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. “This collaboration highlights the power of the AireonSTREAM product to propel innovation in the aviation industry and beyond.”

“Aireon brings the capabilities and expertise needed to help power our new flight tracking solution for airlines,” said Brad Surak, vice president, Digital Aviation Solutions, Boeing Global Services. “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver quality digital products as we continue to improve operational awareness across our Boeing Integrated Operations Center suite of solutions, enabling continued safe and efficient operations for our customers around the world.”

Boeing’s Fleet Insight is a cloud-hosted one-stop-shop that integrates flight operation data to provide airlines with an intuitive situation display of their entire fleet. Fleet Insight’s advanced analytics provides users with detailed insights into current status and performance. The solution also supports airline Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADDS) compliance, a global flight tracking mandate. Learn more about Fleet Insight here.

This new collaboration broadens the relationship between Boeing and Aireon. Since 2022, Boeing has integrated Aireon ADS-B data into its Safety Management System analytics tools.

About Aireon LLC
Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

Press Contact:
Emily Feliz
571-424-5648
[email protected]

SOURCE Aireon LLC

