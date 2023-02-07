AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • market research

The Global Non-destructive Testing Software Market to Witness Growth with Improved Safety Requirements

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

The NDT testing software market is expected to reach $853.7 million by 2026, registering expansion at a CAGR of 11.1%

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Improved safety requirements across industries will drive the non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market, inflating the demand for integrated software, according to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of the global NDT software industry. As NDT software sales are predominantly tied to testing and inspection requirements across industries, the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy will augment growth prospects. The NDT testing software market is expected to reach $853.7 million by 2026 from $503.8 million in 2021, registering expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

Non-destructive Testing- NDT

For further information on this analysis, please click here. 

“Industry 4.0 technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), will enhance existing NDT techniques, paving the way for non-destructive evaluation (NDE) 4.0,” said Ram Ravi, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. “Further, the need for more reliable and accurate inspection data will drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.”

Ravi added: “Perpetual licensing has been the predominant business model for software in the NDT sector. Additionally, the emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to drive interest in newer business models, encouraging NDT vendors to offer software as a subscription.”

The growing landscape of the NDT software market encourages its market participants to focus on:

  • Strengthening their software offering by integrating AI/ML and providing enhanced value to customers.
  • Offering software that is simple and easy to use for customers and that easily integrates with existing systems.
  • Developing their robotic inspection solutions in-house or partnering with or acquiring companies offering these products.
  • Providing a closed-loop architecture that facilitates data collection and processing for manufacturing to assist organizations in making more informed decisions.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Software Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Measurement & Instrumentation research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Software Growth Opportunities

K812

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.