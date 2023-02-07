AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Quadcode Markets wraps up 2022 as Australia’s best for trading

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

Australian broker QCM bursts into 2023 with three prestigious international awards — just a year after its market debut. It stood out as the best Forex broker in Australia and got awards for the best trading platform.

SYDNEY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the end of the year, QCM received an award at the Le Fonti Awards Global — one of the world’s leading business ceremonies organized by a major news broadcasting agency with a focus on economics, finance, law and infotainment. The company received a trophy as the best trading platform in Australia, outperforming the competitors in terms of the trading experience and user friendliness.

QCM awards 2022

Another highlight of the year 2022 for QCM was the Best Forex Broker Australia award received at ForexAwards, the annual ceremony celebrating top brokers from around the world. According to the selection results, QCM was rated the best in terms of trading conditions and recognized as Australia’s #1 for Forex trading.

QCM’s hall of fame was also replenished with an award for the most innovative trading platform in Australia. The award was issued by World Business Outlook, a global publisher that holds an annual ceremony honoring the leading actors in finance, banking, and technology.

“We’ve been preparing to enter the Australian market for a long time: bringing the business in line with strict local legislation, researching competition and customer needs. Quadcode Markets is a unique broker: with a low barrier to entry, an interesting set of assets, favorable trading conditions, and an easy-to-use trading platform. To our delight, QCM was warmly welcomed by the local users and recognized by the professional community, so we keep improving the user experience to make our platform #1 choice for traders in Australia.”

–  Markus Helsing, Quadсode Markets General Manager

Quadcode Markets is an ASIC-licensed multi-asset brokerage firm. Despite its young age by market standards, QCM got a strong start thanks to its industry-rare asset selection and low entry threshold.

The QCM trading platform powered by Quadcode provides access to CFD trading on stocks, commodities, indices, FX pairs and crypto, and draws a lot of interest due to its simple UI — especially among the less experienced users. In 2022, QCM became the Official Global Partner of the Davis Cup Finals.

SOURCE quadcodemarkets.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.