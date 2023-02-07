AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

777 Travel Technology becomes “GO7” with a mission to give airlines more control and flexibility

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

With 185 airline customers, over 100 employees, and 7 locations, GO7 is ready to support the industry’s big ambitions, give back control to airlines and accelerate their commercial performance.

LONDON and MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GO7, formerly 777 Travel, has launched its new brand today as part of a broader strategy to unify its teams, processes, and corporate portfolio around its core mission to transform travel brands by putting power back into their hands. The launch of GO7 is a key milestone in a multi-year strategy of behind-the-scenes re-architecting of traditional airline solutions and the acquisitions of Air Black Box, WorldTicket and AeroCRS.

GO7 Logo

Adam Weiss, Head of Aviation Vertical, 777 Partners, said, “The GO7 brand reflects a growing recognition across the industry for greater ability and agility to innovate stagnant business models.  At its core, GO7 unencumbers airlines and travel brands from how they’ve conventionally operated.  The brand is about big, digital thinking, modularity and interoperability, and empowering airlines to open evolutionary revenue and distribution channels.” 

GO7 cements 777 Partners’ ambitious travel technology strategy, which focuses on delivering solutions that create new commerce channels for airlines and travel companies and improve next-generation retailing, distribution, interlining, and passenger connectivity.

Meir Hadassi Turner, CEO of GO7, added, “There’s more passion and desire for travel from consumers than ever before, and demand is surging from new places and new operators. GO7 is an exciting moment for us and a key milestone in our journey to help airlines and travel brands meet this demand, generate more dynamic experiences and accelerate revenue growth without adding layers of complexity,” continues Turner. “This moment also recognises our valued customers and partners who have supported this journey and will be at the centre of everything through our next chapter.”

The travel technology units within GO7 already provide solutions for over 185 network, low-cost carriers, regional airlines and rail operations globally. These include global ticketing and distribution services, enabling airlines to easily expand their reach in key and underserved markets without compromising resources or revenue quality. Other solutions include next-generation passenger service systems, loyalty and payment platforms, and interlining, baggage, and disruption solutions that make it easier to create connected journeys for customers and generate revenue efficiently across an airline’s operations. 

James Millett, Group Aviation & GO7 CMO, said, “GO7 is an exciting new brand that captures the spirit and scale of our ambition in travel technology. We’re a challenger brand built on deep travel experience, full of talented colleagues with a passion for applying cutting-edge technology to address opportunities in airlines that move the dial. GO7 is a brand platform that embodies the energy, momentum, pace and optimism of this valuable purpose and mission.”

With a leadership team rich with industry experience and passionate in its commitment to further democratise air travel and reimagine the travel experience, GO7 is poised to play a major role in industry restructuring at a time when a true transformation is essential for travel brands. GO7 is not just another travel technology company; it’s a catalyst for change and advancing the air travel industry. 

For more information about GO7, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected]

About GO7 
GO7 represents a new approach to travel technology, united by a core belief to give control back to airlines and other travel operators through flexible, customer-centric technology. GO7’s suite of integrated solutions allows airlines to transform their commercial operations using modern, agile technology flexibly designed as a ‘one-stop’ or bespoke solution. GO7’s foundations are proven, with over 185 airlines globally already using GO7 for ticketing and distribution, passenger servicing, loyalty, payments, interlining, baggage management and operational consulting. Visit www.go7.io to learn more.

SOURCE GO7

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.