NFL SIGNS DAZN TO LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO DELIVER GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL TO FANS AROUND THE WORLD BEGINNING WITH THE 2023 SEASON

PRNewswire February 8, 2023
  • NFL Game Pass International provides fans outside the United States live viewing of every NFL game – regular season, postseason, and Super Bowl
  • NFL Game Pass International will be available as a standalone subscription or add-on package within DAZN’s app
  • Utilizing DAZN’s technology, extensive distribution network, and powerful marketing capabilities, the NFL will be able to grow new audiences for Game Pass International

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group have agreed to a 10-year partnership to deliver NFL Game Pass International (NFL GPI) to sports fans around the world beginning with the 2023 season.  

NFL GPI enables fans outside the USA to watch every NFL matchup throughout the regular season and postseason, including the world’s largest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl.  

The world’s leading digital sports streaming service, DAZN is available on most connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. NFL GPI will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide, excluding China.  

With access to DAZN’s direct-to-consumer platform – including its powerful data-driven technology, global distribution network and marketing capabilities – the NFL will be able to grow and engage new audiences over the next decade, building on its growing international fan community.  

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said. “DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL. We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.” 

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

