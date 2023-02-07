LABUAN IBFC AND SBF TO JOINTLY HOST MASTERCLASS ON LABUAN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL CENTRE

The masterclass will showcase Labuan IBFC’s sectoral offerings and services

KUCHING, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Labuan International Business and Financial Centre Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) will be jointly holding a masterclass with the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) on February 15, 2023. The full-day event, which will be held in Pullman Kuching, will serve as a platform for Sarawak market players, issuers and investors to obtain updates as well as exchange ideas and insights on recent developments pertaining to the Labuan jurisdiction. This awareness programme will have a single objective of introducing Labuan IBFC as a preferred and attractive domestic and international hub for Sarawak businesses.

Labuan IBFC Inc. Chairman cum CEO Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli commented, “As Malaysia’s international business and financial centre, we are pleased to be co-organising our inaugural masterclass in Kuching with Sarawak Business Federation. We are confident that we will be able to meet the needs of Sarawak-based businesses looking to grow or expand via our Labuan ecosystem comprising licensed institutions and companies. These include international organisations in banking, leasing, capital markets, insurance, reinsurance, risk management and wealth management as well as digital financial services.”

Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, President of Sarawak Business Federation said, “This is an important step and a good start in harnessing both parties’ synergies in strategic partnerships to grow Sarawak’s business community for the international market. We look forward to witnessing future collaborations between SBF member organisations and Labuan IBFC Inc. The financial services and infrastructure available in the Labuan jurisdiction will allow us to optimise our resources for everyone’s mutual benefit.”

The one-day masterclass will feature a special presentation and briefing sessions by Labuan industry representatives from key sectors within the jurisdiction and will end with a networking cocktail.

For further information and to register for this one-day complimentary masterclass, please contact:

– Eleodiana Sali Rangai, +082-237 148 / [email protected];

– Nadia Tasha Mohd Puard, +603-2773 8970 / [email protected]

SOURCE Labuan IBFC