AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

LABUAN IBFC AND SBF TO JOINTLY HOST MASTERCLASS ON LABUAN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL CENTRE

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

The masterclass will showcase Labuan IBFC’s sectoral offerings and services

KUCHING, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Labuan International Business and Financial Centre Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) will be jointly holding a masterclass with the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) on February 15, 2023. The full-day event, which will be held in Pullman Kuching, will serve as a platform for Sarawak market players, issuers and investors to obtain updates as well as exchange ideas and insights on recent developments pertaining to the Labuan jurisdiction. This awareness programme will have a single objective of introducing Labuan IBFC as a preferred and attractive domestic and international hub for Sarawak businesses.

Labuan IBFC Inc. Chairman cum CEO Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli commented, “As Malaysia’s international business and financial centre, we are pleased to be co-organising our inaugural masterclass in Kuching with Sarawak Business Federation. We are confident that we will be able to meet the needs of Sarawak-based businesses looking to grow or expand via our Labuan ecosystem comprising licensed institutions and companies. These include international organisations in banking, leasing, capital markets, insurance, reinsurance, risk management and wealth management as well as digital financial services.”

Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, President of Sarawak Business Federation said, “This is an important step and a good start in harnessing both parties’ synergies in strategic partnerships to grow Sarawak’s business community for the international market. We look forward to witnessing future collaborations between SBF member organisations and Labuan IBFC Inc. The financial services and infrastructure available in the Labuan jurisdiction will allow us to optimise our resources for everyone’s mutual benefit.”

The one-day masterclass will feature a special presentation and briefing sessions by Labuan industry representatives from key sectors within the jurisdiction and will end with a networking cocktail.   

For further information and to register for this one-day complimentary masterclass, please contact:
– Eleodiana Sali Rangai, +082-237 148 / [email protected];
– Nadia Tasha Mohd Puard, +603-2773 8970 / [email protected]

SOURCE Labuan IBFC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.