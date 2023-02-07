AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATMA OFFERS PSYCHEDELIC-ASSISTED THERAPY TRAINING IN AUSTRALIA TO SUPPORT PSYCHIATRISTS AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

PRNewswire February 8, 2023

In response to Australia’s approval of MDMA and psilocybin use in therapy

AUSTRALIA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ATMA Journey Centers Inc. (“ATMA”), Canada’s leading psychedelic-assisted therapy training provider, is pleased to offer its psychedelic therapy training programs to Australia’s psychiatrists and healthcare professionals.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved psilocybin and MDMA therapy for patients with specific treatment-resistant mental illnesses in a surprising announcement last week. While details of how the treatment process will work have not yet been provided, prescribing psychedelics will be limited to psychiatrists. Psychiatrists will need to be approved by the TGA’s authorized prescriber scheme and must demonstrate their training, robust patient selection and evidence-based treatment protocols, and patient monitoring. They must also satisfy governance and reporting criteria. 

For Australian psychiatrists, education and training on psychedelic-assisted therapy are crucial. Many requirements for Australian psychiatrists who wish to add psychedelic-assisted therapy to their practice are familiar with legislation and regulations across North America. Psychiatrists will want to ensure that the healthcare professionals who carry out psychedelic-assisted therapy as prescribed are equally well-trained and qualified for the tasks of psychedelics administration and therapy. 

ATMA offers support to the entire care team with training programs for psychiatrists as prescribers (CPD eligible) and advanced psychedelic training for healthcare professionals to provide in supporting roles. These two core training programs for prescribers and therapy providers focus on competencies for MDMA-assisted therapy and psilocybin-assisted therapy. 

Over the last two years, ATMA has been working to provide psychedelic-assisted therapy to many palliative care patients as well as running clinical trials for healthcare professionals. ATMA is the only training program with real-life protocol experience conducting legal psilocybin-assisted therapy. We encourage all healthcare practitioners in Australia who are interested in psychedelic-assisted treatment to join our programs and be prepared in advance for the new regulations.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.

ATMA is pioneering a healthcare professional-centred business model for the psychedelic industry.   Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services for a global community of psychedelic practitioners are all being developed to assist healthcare professionals in engaging in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Vu Tran, [email protected]

SOURCE ATMA Journey Centers Inc

