Doo Prime Kickstarts 2023 With Traders Fair Thailand

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Prime is propelling ahead into 2023 with Traders Fair Thailand this February 2023; this time, as a Premium Sponsor.

Traders Fair Thailand 2023 will be held in Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok this February 25th. Traders Fair is a renowned international financial event that accommodates thousands of investors, traders and all the top industry professionals under one roof. Doo Prime will be stationed at booth M15-3, in a high visitation zone. This will allow Doo Prime to extend its reach on an international stage as well as generate more opportunities to connect with other traders and investors at the event.

Dedicated Support With Localized Services

With over 10 operation centers spread across the world, Doo Prime prides itself in its wide selection of trading products and high-quality localized services, which has garnered international recognition. Doo Prime was very well-received when we made our appearance in the Thailand Traders Fair 2022. We look forward to seeing all our existing and potential partners and clients during this prestigious event. 

Explore Your Opportunities With Doo Prime At Our Booth

With our exponential growth and technological advancements, Doo Prime ensures a secure trading environment, and we want you to be a part of it.

We look forward to meeting you in the Traders Fair Thailand 2023 as we share cutting-edge trading solutions, industry insights and more. So, mark your calendars and catch us there as we will also be hosting a variety of on-site campaigns with many prizes to be won. Details of the event are as follows:

For more information, visit us at www.doogroup.com 

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doo Group

