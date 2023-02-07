AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ePLDT cements data center market leadership, set to boost power capacity by 82%

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ePLDT, the data center and multi-cloud solutions subsidiary of the PLDT Group, strengthens its foothold as the dominant data center provider in the Philippines with the completion of several capacity expansion projects of its premiere VITRO data centers strategically located in Makati and Paranaque.

“Our 10 Vitro Data Centers have roughly 65% power share in terms of data center colocation space in the country according to the latest Structure Research’s Data Center Industry Report. We continue to expand and transform our existing facilities to ensure these are always at par with hyperscalers’ global standards. Simultaneously, we are progressing with the construction of ePLDT’s 11th state of the art data center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna,” shares Victor S. Genuino, ePLDT President and CEO. 

This transformation includes the expansion of VITRO Makati 2 and Paranaque which will add 1,820 new racks ready for service as early as March of this year, and an incremental 14MW to the total power capacity of VITRO. 

“We’ve expanded the fourth and fifth floors of our VITRO Makati 2 and currently increasing capacity for VITRO Parañaque. These expansions will allow us to deliver on the urgent requirements of our current roster of customers, while providing additional capacity to new customers this year as we prepare for the launch of VITRO Sta. Rosa in the first quarter of 2024,” he added.

VITRO Sta. Rosa, ePLDT’s biggest hyperscale data center, will activate an initial facility capacity of 14MW in early 2024, which will further increase to 50MW once fully operational.

The three concurrent construction projects will generate an additional 28MW, increasing the total power capacity of VITRO’s network of data centers by 82% in early 2024, from 34MW to 62MW.

ePLDT is a fully owned subsidiary of PLDT with over 20 years of data center expertise in the country, and a critical enabler for the country’s pervasive digital footprint and growing digital economy.

About ePLDT 

ePLDT is the industry-leading digital transformation partner of enterprises in the Philippines. Leveraging on the expertise and world-class telecommunication infrastructure of the PLDT Group, ePLDT aims to deliver customized ICT services through its suite of Cloud and Data Centers, which will enable enterprises to achieve their digital transformation vision. 

www.ePLDT.com 

SOURCE PLDT

