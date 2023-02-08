Noventiq Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Unified Communications & Collaboration, Digital Transformation, and Hybrid Work with a Total Voice Solution

Noventiq’s purpose-built unified collaboration and communication platform outpaces competitors with its superior design, latency, reliability, while also keeping sound governance and savings as its central pillars.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently conducted research on the collaboration services market and, based on the results of their analysis, have recognized Noventiq (formerly Softline) with the 2022 Latin America Product Leadership Award. Noventiq, the London-headquartered leading digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider for emerging markets, is one of Microsoft’s top global partners, empowering customers to measure and manage their voice with specificity and granular detail through continuous innovation and leadership. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, TOTAL VOICE uses a single, centralized telecommunications infrastructure to achieve significant cost savings, deliver latency and reliability, and address the challenge of cloud communications.

Noventiq’s TOTAL VOICE uses real-time communication protocols for customer-facing and back-end connections. The solution is compatible with digital, analog, or IP telephony and can be used with any system that combines these technologies. It also supports operations with any blend of trunking devices, such as network border controllers and gateways from diverse manufacturers, enabling routing and cost-tracking across any company’s network. The solution allows organizations to make automated routing decisions on voice networks based on carriers, tariffs, minute rates, or congestion. Customers also benefit from the opportunity to add advanced capabilities, such as click-to-call and click-to-video, to existing websites, portals, and applications.

TOTAL VOICE is a transition and operation tool that enables companies with a mix of analog, digital and/or IP on-premise to migrate their voice networks to Microsoft Teams at their own pace, and according to the depreciation of their existing voice technology assets. Post-migration, the solution is ideal for managing and reporting for an enterprise-grade voice network, due to the significant number of traditional telecommunications features available.

Noventiq TOTAL VOICE’s billing module improves visibility and allows organizations to track and assign expenses to cost centers or individual users, as well as to set cost controls, reminders, alerts, and external call restrictions. The calling module supplies local and international numbers and consumption plans without any capital expenditure required on the front end. The adopting module provides analytics on usage, allowing companies to supervise employees, optimize deployments, and configure governance model policies for their specific needs. The engaging module serves as a console for generating call center service queues for incoming voice campaigns and an easy-to-use attendant interface for seamless switching.

TOTAL VOICE also developed call center functionalities for Microsoft Teams to upgrade traditional Voice (PBX) to a Call Center environment via the engaging module. Noventiq addressed the requirements of both worlds, telecommunication (telco) and IT, with an adopting module, providing a useful tool for implementing complex governance models and analyzing adoption (usually required by IT departments), and IP communications analysis—a must for any telco division.

Sebastian Menutti, Frost & Sullivan’s Industry Principal, noted, “By displaying and selling the inventory of carriers via an application programming interface and providing it through the Azure marketplace, Noventiq serves as a voice broker. The flexible and agile configuration offers immediate access to inventory with seamless execution, differentiating Noventiq from the competition.”

“By incorporating extensive customer feedback in its product design and comprehensive change management support to guarantee seamless deployment, Noventiq helps organizations move their voice network seamlessly to the cloud while adhering to limited budgets,” added Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Ricardo Pardo, Director UCaaS Noventiq Latin America, comments: “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. At Noventiq, we work every day to help organizations transform and operate efficiently and securely in an increasingly digital economy. Thanks to the great partners we work with, such as Microsoft, we are achieving this goal.”

With a robust overall performance, Noventiq has earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Latin America Product Leadership Award in the collaboration services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality which is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

