  • new product

SXSW SYDNEY™ REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT INAUGURAL EVENT IN OCTOBER 2023

PRNewswire February 9, 2023

WITH INNER SYDNEY EVENT PRECINCT & EVENT FORMATS UNVEILED

FIRST PLATINUM & INDUSTRY BADGES ARE ON SALE NOW

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, futurist conference and festival, South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney™ launches the first look at its inaugural 2023 event, unveiling its inner-Sydney precinct location, event formats, and announcing the first badges on sale at Early Bird pricing. Additionally, the event reveals the first line-ups of Featured Speakers and music acts, alongside further official partners.

Sydney, famous for its sparkling harbour and golden beaches, will be the first city outside of Austin, Texas to gather the world’s most inspired thinkers, creators and innovators in the southern hemisphere. The harbour city’s tech and culture scene will converge to host this future-focused event that will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture within a full week program running from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22, 2023.

To access what SXSW Sydney has to offer, people need a badge. Platinum and Industry badges are now available at Early Bird prices.

Supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, SXSW Sydney will encompass a walkable footprint within the Sydney CBD and surrounding neighbourhoods. True to the spirit of discovery at the core of SXSW®, areas such as Haymarket, Darling Harbour, Ultimo, Chippendale and more will transform into a vibrant, interconnected hub of event formats including festivals, performances, premieres, exhibitions, meet-ups, speakers, pitches and networking opportunities, with ideas and surprises to uncover on every street corner.

ANNOUNCES KEYNOTE SPEAKER
AMY WEBB

ANNOUNCES FIRST OF 600+ SPEAKERS (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)
PROF. ANDREW PASK, BEN LAMM, GUY KAWASAKI,
JACK REIS, LARISSA BEHRENDT, MANAL AL-SHARIF, PER SUNDIN,
QUE MINH LUU, ROBYN DENHOLM, ROHIT BHARGAVA,
DR SHEILA NGUYEN, TOM VERRILLI, YIYING LU + MORE

ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERNATIONAL ACTS PERFORMING AT
SXSW SYDNEY MUSIC FESTIVAL
CONNIE CONSTANCE, EKKSTACY, LOS BITCHOS, MONTELL FISH, OTOBOKE BEAVER, REDVEIL + MORE

EXPLORE HERE

Apply for media accreditation now.

SOURCE SXSW Sydney

