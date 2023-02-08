AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • market research

Measurable AI Debuts its Flagship Asia Food Delivery Market Report

PRNewswire February 8, 2023

A Three Part Analysis of Defining Trends from 2019-22 

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Measurable AI releases its inaugural Asia Online Food and Grocery Delivery Overview Report capturing key insights across 9 Asian markets from 2019 to 2022: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan.

The report releases major findings based on Measurable AI’s proprietary e-receipt panel in three parts: food and grocery delivery demand and consumption trends, market share changes, and consumer loyalty amongst key players in each country. With more than 1.8 million unique users, Measurable AI owns the largest emerging markets consumer e-receipts panel in the world.

“The pandemic has brought about rapid changes in the food delivery industry, both in terms of merger and acquisition activity as well as shifts in consumer behavior,” said Charlie Sheng, co-author of the report. “We have had several clients enquire about market share changes and shifts in consumer spending for the Asia market so in this report we summarize our key observations as gleaned from our datasets.”

In the fast-growing digital sectors, traditional data sources are not enough to provide investors and corporations with the answers they need. This is more often the case in emerging markets where data is more opaque and harder to access. This is where alternative data sources such as Measurable AI’s e-receipt panel steps in to address the gaps in knowledge.

Measurable AI has pioneered a sustainable data ecosystem whereby users of its two consumer apps are rewarded for contributing anonymous data on the blockchain.

“Measurable AI’s granular dataset helped us answer pressing questions pertaining to market share changes as well as understanding consumer purchasing behavior better”, noted a data insights lead from a major food delivery aggregator. “Furthermore, by calculating our user base overlap with competitors, it helped us create a more effective loyalty program and promotional strategy to improve customer retention.”

The release of the report comes on the heels of Bryan Tsui, previous senior Asia-Pacific director of revenue for Yipit Data, joining the firm as its new Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT

Measurable AI is the leading transactional e-receipt provider for the digital economy across the emerging markets. Through aggregating and anonymizing e-receipt data, the company provides actionable and timely insights for data-driven investors and corporations around the world.

CONTACT: 
Michelle Tang
[email protected]

SOURCE Measurable AI

