Lever Foundation Helps Indonesia’s Largest Supermarket Chain Set Timeline For Shifting All Own-Brand Eggs to Cage-Free

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SuperIndo, the largest supermarket chain in Indonesia, has set a timeline for shifting all of its own-brand eggs to cage-free. The chain, a joint venture between Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group and Dutch retail giant Ahold Delhaize, operates over 200 supermarkets across the country. The new policy will see its own-brand eggs, which are marketed under the “365” brand and which represent a significant portion of all eggs sold in store, fully transitioned to cage-free within twelve years.

“SuperIndo’s new policy is the latest step forward in a broad shift toward cage-free eggs by retailers across southeast Asia,” said Ilaria Bertini, Communications Manager at the non-profit Lever Foundation, which has worked with SuperIndo and Ahold Delhaize’s teams on the issue for the past three years. “Numerous leading retailers in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China have set timelines for making 100% of eggs sold in store cage-free, including AEON, MetroMart, Tesco Lotus, CarreFour, Auchan, Costco, METRO, City Super, City Shop, Marks&Spencer, ALDI and more, and we look forward to continuing to work with SuperIndo on this shift.”

“We are working towards offering 100% own brand cage-free shell chicken eggs by 2035,” SuperIndo noted in its updated cage-free egg policy . “We would like – and need – more egg companies to start providing cage free eggs [and] we continue to encourage a larger group of companies to follow the lead of our cage free eggs supplying partner.”

SuperIndo first introduced cage-free eggs to its shelves in early 2021. It began offering cage-free eggs in all locations by early 2022, and in December 2022 joined a collaboration with Universitas Gadjah Mada and non-profit Global Food Partners focused on educating local egg producers on cage-free production. SuperIndo is the first retailer in Indonesia to set a timeline for making all own-brand eggs cage-free.

About Lever Foundation

Lever Foundation is a global NGO that works with leading food companies in Asia to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.

