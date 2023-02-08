AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Lever Foundation Helps Indonesia’s Largest Supermarket Chain Set Timeline For Shifting All Own-Brand Eggs to Cage-Free

PRNewswire February 9, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SuperIndo, the largest supermarket chain in Indonesia, has set a timeline for shifting all of its own-brand eggs to cage-free. The chain, a joint venture between Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group and Dutch retail giant Ahold Delhaize, operates over 200 supermarkets across the country. The new policy will see its own-brand eggs, which are marketed under the “365” brand and which represent a significant portion of all eggs sold in store, fully transitioned to cage-free within twelve years.

“SuperIndo’s new policy is the latest step forward in a broad shift toward cage-free eggs by retailers across southeast Asia,” said Ilaria Bertini, Communications Manager at the non-profit Lever Foundation, which has worked with SuperIndo and Ahold Delhaize’s teams on the issue for the past three years. “Numerous leading retailers in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China have set timelines for making 100% of eggs sold in store cage-free, including AEON, MetroMart, Tesco Lotus, CarreFour, Auchan, Costco, METRO, City Super, City Shop, Marks&Spencer, ALDI and more, and we look forward to continuing to work with SuperIndo on this shift.”

“We are working towards offering 100% own brand cage-free shell chicken eggs by 2035,” SuperIndo noted in its updated cage-free egg policy. “We would like – and need – more egg companies to start providing cage free eggs [and] we continue to encourage a larger group of companies to follow the lead of our cage free eggs supplying partner.”

SuperIndo first introduced cage-free eggs to its shelves in early 2021. It began offering cage-free eggs in all locations by early 2022, and in December 2022 joined a collaboration with Universitas Gadjah Mada and non-profit Global Food Partners focused on educating local egg producers on cage-free production. SuperIndo is the first retailer in Indonesia to set a timeline for making all own-brand eggs cage-free.

About Lever Foundation

Lever Foundation is a global NGO that works with leading food companies in Asia to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.

CONTACT
Ilaria Bertini, [email protected] 

SOURCE Lever Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.