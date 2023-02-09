AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syntach AB announces partnership with Meditrial CRO to drive clinical development of groundbreaking Cardiac Support System

PRNewswire February 10, 2023

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Syntach AB (“Syntach”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Meditrial Europe Ltd (“Meditrial”) to support the clinical and regulatory strategies of Syntach’s innovative minimally invasive cardiac support system.

Syntach AB Logo

 

Over 64 million people suffer from heart failure, one of the most common causes of death globally. Syntach Cardiac Support is a minimally invasive cardiac assist system that, unlike current technologies, does not require open heart surgery. The Syntach system is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with available devices. Rather than replacing the heart function, the Syntach Cardiac Support system supports and enhances the natural movement of the atrioventricular plane in the heart, making each heartbeat more effective.

We are very excited to partner with Meditrial,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of Syntach. “ We believe this partnership will be instrumental in the successful development of our clinical and regulatory strategies aimed at bringing the Syntach Cardiac Support system patients to the U.S. and in Europe.

We are thrilled to be working with Syntach on this groundbreaking technology,” said Dr. Monica Tocchi, cardiologist, and CEO of Meditrial. “The Cardiac Support system has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of patients, and we are committed to helping Syntach bring this innovative product to market.

Meditrial is a leading clinical research organization (CRO) with a strong track record in and conducting clinical trials of breakthrough therapies that address unmet medical needs. Meditrial is focused on designing effective global strategies to accelerate speed to market and operates as a dedicated partner to assist clients in every step of product development. Meditrial is a trusted representative for large corporations as well as start-ups requiring support in the ever-changing landscape of the life sciences standards and regulations.

Syntach AB is based in Lund, Sweden and develops innovative cardiac support systems as well as mitral valve intervention systems in cooperation with several academic research centers. Syntach works with the Cardiac MR Group at the Department for Clinical Sciences and Clinical Physiology at Lund University. The academic team at Lund University has pioneered research about the functioning of the heart.

 

SOURCE Syntach AB

