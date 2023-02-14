IKAN, NUSA DUA’S ELEVATED BEACHFRONT DINING DESTINATION IS NOW OPEN

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, unveils its new beachfront seafood and Indonesian-inspired restaurant & bar.

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The quiet, meandering coast of Nusa Dua just welcomed a thrilling addition into its neighborhood. Having undergone a complete revamp, Ikan at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali offers a one-of-a-kind destination to dine, drink and savor life at its best.

With its beachfront location, the open-air restaurant and bar is highly visible from afar due to its contemporary island look. Ikan’s thatched roof, tactile furniture and locally-inspired design elements offer two different experiences during the day and the night. A casual eatery by day and an elevated dining destination by night, Ikan serves fresh seafood and Indonesian-inspired cuisine by the beach.

The restaurant is divided into different seating arrangements to suit individual guests and groups’ needs. Guests are welcome to enjoy an aperitif at the beachside seating near the bar before moving to the main restaurant area for dinner. Alternatively, the adjoining Ikan Bar with its wicker-back bar stools and turquoise-clad island counter, offers a sophisticated space to imbibe. The restaurant also features an air-conditioned private dining room to accommodate up to 20 guests as well as a hexagonal semi-private dining area for groups who wish for some privacy. Meanwhile, couples may find five individual tables on the beach suitable for their romantic dinners.

Led by Chef de Cuisine Fajar Kurniawan Putra, Ikan’s daytime and nighttime menus weave his passion for local produce with Indonesia’s vibrant regional cuisine. Having started his culinary career when he was 20 years old, the Balinese chef has cut his teeth in the island’s prominent kitchens before leading Ikan. He is accompanied by another local talent, Head Mixologist Marlon Hermanto. A well-known figure in Bali’s bar scene, Marlon’s prowess in creating craft cocktails, mixing premium artisanal spirits with house-made infusions can be tasted at Ikan Bar.

Guests are encouraged to share the dishes and try different things from the small bites, tapas, mains, and dessert selections. Highlights include Crab Spring Roll served with salad and tangy belimbing wuluh salsa; Bulung, a refreshing seaweed salad made of seared tuna and kuah pindang scented dressing; a slow-cooked Ayam Upih Betutu, and a Jimbaran-style, freshly-caught Ikan Bakar served with sayur urap vegetable and sambals.

Pair the dishes with Ikan Bar’s signature craft cocktails such as Gunung Agung, a homage to the island’s mighty volcano, made with Nusa Cana Rum, Falernum and roselle soda. The Italian Job – a concoction made of house-made limoncello, prosecco, green apple soda, and dill – is another cocktail to try on top of the bar’s excellent selection of craft beers as well as premium gins, araks and artisanal spirits.

This revamp has elevated Ikan like never before. Experience the transformation from it being a dining venue, to becoming the destination where you can spend a day with friends and family with Ikan’s chill vibes. Seek no more, create your good times with the new Ikan, now.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, starting 12 noon to 11PM while Ikan Bar starts from 11AM to 1AM. For reservations, please contact 62 361 771906 and email [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.westinnusaduabali.com and www.ikanrestaurant.com or social media @WestinBali and @Ikan.Bali.

