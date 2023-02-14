Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Consultant in the Middle East

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one principal to its Heidrick Consulting business in the Middle East in January 2023.

Monica Cernikova joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Dubai office. With a decade of consulting experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, Monica focuses on strategy, leadership development, people strategy, organization, and change management. Previously, she was with a global consulting group, after which she completed a temporary assignment as interim global head of human resources for BCG Gamma.

“Companies today have a heightened focus on navigating global business and economic hurdles while enhancing leadership skills and cultivating their cultures,” said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Emerging Markets. “Monica’s wealth of experience will assist our clients as they build leadership teams that drive towards key business objectives.”

