Ogury Appoints Emily Barfuss as Chief Marketing Officer

PRNewswire February 14, 2023

Barfuss will lead the development of the Ogury brand on a global scale

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, today announced the appointment of Emily Barfuss as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Barfuss will strengthen the awareness and adoption of Ogury’s unique offering and technology – the most advanced solution for a world without cookies and IDs – across the globe.

Barfuss has extensive experience building global Marketing & Communications organizations and brands of $300m+ in revenue, both public and private. She started her career at entertainment giant CBS Corporation, before joining global advertising marketplace Index Exchange. There, she became Executive Vice President of Marketing & Communications, overhauling the Index Exchange brand and redefining their strategy across client initiatives and partner relations. Most recently, Barfuss was Chief Marketing Officer at dynamic CTV and video-first platform, Tremor International, where she led the development and execution of the company’s global marketing strategy, creating value for stakeholders and clients alike.

A highly accomplished and award-winning C-suite executive, Barfuss was honored at the AdExchanger and AdMonsters Top Women in Media & AdTech (2022), the Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards (2019), the Women in IT Advocate of the Year Awards (2019), and the Folio: Magazine Women of the Year Awards (2018).

At Ogury, Barfuss will spearhead and execute the company’s strategic vision, overseeing and centralizing the global brand, field, product marketing, and communications teams. She will report to Geoffroy Martin, CEO at Ogury, and be part of the company’s executive committee.

“I’m thrilled to join Ogury’s leadership team and play a part in executing the company’s unique vision for the future of the advertising industry,” shared Emily Barfuss, CMO, Ogury. “Our future-proof technology is unprecedented and personified advertising will become pivotal as our industry transitions to a cookieless and IDless environment. Also, Ogury’s values, and the way they foster a collaborative and transparent culture among employees, is definitely something I’m proud to be a part of.”

“We are delighted to welcome a senior marketing leader such as Emily,” said Geoffroy Martin, CEO, Ogury. “She will be based in the US, which accounts for over half of our revenue, and will help develop our brand worldwide. Emily is a recognized marketing expert, who will be integral in raising our profile as the global leader of online advertising anchored in privacy, and evangelizing the benefits of personified advertising as the best solution in an IDless world.”

About Ogury

Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers targeting based on personas rather than users’ identities, and on the destinations where these personas consume content — instead of the individual users themselves. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people, including 100 engineers across 17 countries.

CONTACT: Cindy Heiser, VP Communications, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Ogury

