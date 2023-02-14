AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eurofins Discovery Collaborating with Invasight on Cancer Therapies

PRNewswire February 15, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eurofins Discovery, the leading provider of products and services to the drug discovery industry, today announced its collaboration with Invasight, a Switzerland-based biotech developing cancer therapies. The collaboration focuses on advancing first-in-class, small molecule, protein-protein interaction antagonists (PPIAs) against a protein that causes cancer cell invasion.

logo

Invasight is teaming with Eurofins Discovery’s DiscoveryOne™, an integrated drug discovery platform that provides expert comprehensive support to progress programs from concept to preclinical development and beyond.

Invasight will combine its own breakthrough technology, ACINDA (Anti-cancer Cell Invasion Drug Discovery Accelerator), which closely mimics the in vivo tumor microenvironment, with Eurofins Discovery’s fully integrated capabilities that include medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, ADME-PK, biomarkers and industry-leading safety pharmacology, to progress to a development candidate.

The DiscoveryOne team’s successful track record and experience moving candidates effectively from hit to preclinical candidate, coupled with Invasight’s proprietary cancer cell invasion models, are expected to result in high-quality molecules moving rapidly to IND-enabling studies to accelerate therapeutics in the fight against cancer.

About Eurofins Discovery
Eurofins Discovery is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers with the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3,500 drug discovery services and 1,800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About Invasight
Invasight specializes in advanced targeted therapies for invasive cancers. The Zurich-based biotech has developed breakthrough technologies enabling discovery and development of first-in-class therapies, including ACINDA, which enables the precise design of small molecule inhibitors against proteins that cause cancer cell invasion. Among its key developments are protein-to-protein interaction antagonists that combine potent anti-tumor activity with a promising safety profile for patients with cancers. 

 

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery

