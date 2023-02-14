AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global Travel Technology Company GO7 Announces CEO and Grows Leadership Team

PRNewswire February 14, 2023

Experts from travel, fintech and SaaS industries tapped to advance the company’s mission to give back control to airlines

MIAMI and LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GO7, a travel technology company committed to transforming travel brands by putting power back into their hands, has announced the appointment of Meir Hadassi Turner as Chief Executive Officer and Yossi Hershko as Chief Technology and Product Officer. The two executives join an experienced and growing team of over 100 employees representing 23 nationalities and 731 collective years of travel industry experience.

GO7 Logo

Turner and Hershko are deeply passionate about making GO7’s founding vision a reality: airlines should have more control over their technology. They are responsible, alongside the GO7 leadership team, for achieving the brand’s core mission of unencumbering airlines and travel brands from conventional approaches to technology and the travel experience.

A new leadership team designed to fuel growth

Meir Hadassi Turner was named CEO of GO7 following a 16-year tenure as founder and CEO of AeroCRS, an innovative Tel Aviv-based travel technology company that became part of 777 Travel (now GO7) in 2022. Turner took a new and innovative approach to airline technology solutions and scaled AeroCRS into a global presence with almost 100 airlines and integrated retailing, partner and distribution solutions.

“As the new leader of GO7, I am thrilled to be working alongside such a talented, creative and diverse team of individuals. The travel industry is undergoing a significant transformation, and I believe GO7 is poised to play a pivotal role. The time for true transformation in the travel sector is now, and I am confident that with my team’s expertise, we will be able to bring about positive change and set the standard for the industry to follow,” Hadassi Turner stated with excitement. “Together, we are ready to take on this exciting challenge and drive the future of travel forward.”

Meir Hadassi Turner’s combination of strong leadership, extensive travel technology background and product development experience will help strengthen and focus GO7s product offering at a critical growth stage.

Incoming executives to offer cross-disciplinary vision 

Incoming Chief Technology and Product Officer Yossi Hershko most recently headed the Product and Technology business unit at CWT Digital, the world’s 2nd largest business travel management company, and has held senior research and development positions in digital intelligence and investigative analytics. His cross-industry expertise reflects GO7’s mandate to bring agility, flexibility and customer-centricity to the travel sector.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Yossi to the team to help achieve our vision. We’ve got ambitious plans, and Yossi joins a team of experts with diverse experiences in areas ranging from software engineering, digital retailing, partnerships, brand marketing and data science across sectors,” said Hadassi Turner.

“Joining GO7 at this key moment and unifying our product offerings, talented teams and solutions at a time of significant scale-up is a great opportunity. We’re now hiring a number of key roles in product & technology across the organisation, and I look forward to supporting the exciting journey ahead,” said Hershko.

Investing talent and resources in the travel sector 

The solutions within GO7 – including AeroCRS, WorldTicket, W2 and Air Black Box – already serve over 185 network and low-cost carriers, regional airlines and rail operations globally. Strengthening the company’s strategic leadership with cross-sector expertise reflects a long-term commitment and ambition in the sector.

At a time when surging demand for air travel is spurring airlines to develop new expansion strategies, GO7 and its new leadership team are poised to be catalysts for industry transformation. The company is seizing this momentum by aggressively hiring experts with diverse backgrounds and skill sets.

To learn more about GO7’s leadership team or to speak with a company executive, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected] (+1.305-749-5342 ext. 232) or visit www.go7.io.

About GO7 
GO7 represents a new approach to travel technology, united by a core belief to give control back to airlines and other travel operators through flexible, customer-centric technology. GO7’s suite of integrated solutions allows airlines to transform their commercial operations using modern, agile technology flexibly designed as a ‘one-stop’ or bespoke solution. GO7’s foundations are proven, with over 185 airlines globally already using GO7 for ticketing and distribution, passenger servicing, loyalty, payments, interlining, baggage management and operational consulting. Visit www.go7.io to learn more. 

SOURCE GO7

