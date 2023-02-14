International Share Trading Platform Moomoo Reveals Investors Were More Cautious in Approach to Investing in 2022

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A new product report by international share trading platform moomoo reveals its 10 most used features in 2022, among which include the app’s Earnings Calendar and Paper Trading tools.

The product report is conducted annually to evaluate changing global investor behaviours and uses data from moomoo’s Australia, US and Singapore users. The latest report suggests that moomoo users were more cautious when selecting which shares to buy than they were in previous years.

Moomoo Global Product Manager Shine Deng says the 2022 report shows a significant shift in investors’ risk tolerance.

“In 2021, fast growing companies and emerging industries were highly sought after, however in 2022 investors were more interested in seeking out companies with ample cash flow and stable operational performances,” Deng said.

“We also saw investors use tools to assist with decision making more frequently in 2022, suggesting they were more cautious in their approach to investing in 2022’s bear market than previous years.”

Top 10 Platform Features – moomoo users (Australia, US and Singapore)

Sera McKenna, a moomoo Australia user and full-time mum of four, recommends novice investors use the tools available on the app to help them map out their investment strategy.

Using moomoo’s Industrial Chain and Earnings Calendar features, Sera discovered a connection between rising EV companies and the Australian mining industry.

“Don’t forget the big guys behind the finished products,” McKenna said.

“When everyone is driving electric vehicles, hopefully I have learned and invested enough in the right companies, as we all know the industry is going to explode. I want to build something up for my children.”

Being a customer-focused online trading platform, moomoo is devoted to empowering investors of all kinds to trade like a pro. The report summarizes 20 cases studies that demonstrates how various users leverage the key moomoo features, as well as what they have learned from their past investing experience.

You can see the full user report and find more Mooer stories:

https://ussnsfile.moomoo.com/777770041676359560/mooer%20stories%20behind%2010%20star%20product%20features.pdf

About moomoo AU

Based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd is an indirect and wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform.

Moomoo’s mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients’ experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

Securities services available on the moomoo App are offered by but not limited to the following brokerage firms: Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); Moomoo Financial Inc. regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Ltd. regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC).

