Tencent Cloud Supports MIXCHANNEL to Enable a Seamless Livestreaming Experience in Japan

Tencent Cloud’s low-latency, high-quality media solutions enhance MIXCHANNEL users’ livestreaming experience

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its support to Japanese top-tier livestreaming application MIXCHANNEL to uplift the livestreaming experiences in Japan. Leveraging Tencent Cloud Media Service’s low latency, high-quality multimedia solutions, the collaboration allows MIXCHANNEL to further enhance its app development, operation and maintenance efficiency with the introduction of the brand-new voice chat features, providing a more immersive livestreaming user experience.

With over 17 million cumulative users and 5 million monthly visitors, MIXCHANNEL was officially launched by Donuts Co. Ltd in 2013, and has introduced its livestreaming business since 2017. Amid the keen competition in the ever-growing live broadcast industry, it is crucial for livestreaming platforms to continuously provide users with more innovative and interactive experiences. In view of this, MIXCHANNEL seeks to tapping into Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive media solution offerings and over 20 years of experience in the audio and video sector, so as to improve its app quality and roll out new features in a timely matter.

Among the new capabilities provided by MIXCHANNEL is the real time voice-chat features. To facilitate the introduction of its new features and ensure an ultra-low latency streaming experience, Tencent Cloud provides MIXCHANNEL with access to its secure, reliable high-quality solutions including Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) – featuring an end-to-end latency of less than 300 ms, outstanding anti-network jitter, anti-packet loss performance, as well as the ability to connect to Stream Services and Video on Demand (VOD) to meet the needs of additional business scenarios of MIXCHANNEL.

MIXCHANNEL also has access to excellent SDKs such as Tencent Cloud’s Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) SDK, User Generated Short Video (UGSV) SDK, a one-stop integration solution for short video; Tencent Effect SDK, an AI beauty solution for both short video and live streaming application; and Live Event Broadcasting (LEB), the ultra-low-latency version of Stream Services featuring end-to-end latency of less than 500 ms for all platforms with unlimited connections, breaking through the playback latency in traditional live broadcasting which is up to tens of seconds, and relying on self-developed transmission optimization algorithm and multi adaptive bitrate function to optimize the QoS indicators for livestreaming. All these could help reduce their developers’ time spent on application development and enhance the app’s livestreaming experience.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “Tencent Cloud is committed to helping app developers provide the best user experience through our advanced, high-performance solutions. We look forward to boosting MIXCHANNEL’s capabilities to create more entertainment modes and maximize benefits not only in user interactions, but also in business efficiency. We hope that this collaboration opens more opportunities for us to work with more companies in Japan and all over the world in their digital journeys.”

Kobiyama Yosuke, Engineering Group Leader of MIXCHANNEL, Donuts Co. Ltd, said, “MIXCHANNEL strives to provide our users with new, exciting features that will make their interactions with the app more fun and fulfilling. We look forward to leveraging Tencent Cloud’s reliable, low-latency audio and video services in order to build more enjoyable experiences in the app, while also reducing our maintenance and development costs in the process.”

Tencent Cloud had recently rolled out a new international audio and video solution brand Tencent Cloud Media Services – built upon industry-leading, comprehensive, and easy-to-use media products, in line with Tencent Cloud’s goal of continuously optimizing its audio and video technology. Tencent Cloud Media Services provides businesses with a one-stop media solution that helps strengthen the interconnection among enterprises, users, developers, and everything under the era of “Immersive Convergence”.

