AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Apes Planet Signed Strategic Investment Partnership With Asia’s Leading Blockchain Accelerator Group AsiaTokenFund

PRNewswire February 14, 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Apes Planet, the cross-chain adventure and fighting game, and AsiaTokenFund Group (ATF), a finance platform specializing in cryptocurrency market insights and trading, are proud to announce a strategic investment partnership aimed at revolutionizing the gaming and NFT space.

This partnership brings together the cutting-edge technology and gaming experience of Apes Planet with ATF’s expertise in finance and cryptocurrency. In Apes Planet, players will be transported to the metaverse of Olympus of Eternal Victory, where they can engage in a narrative-driven adventure and fight in Apes Planet Champions’ fighting arenas. The game leverages blockchain technology and NFT assets to provide a new level of ownership and transparency in the gaming industry.

With the introduction of NFT-Fi, Apes Planet brings more value to its NFT assets, as well as providing a 5% share of marketplace revenue and full DAO governance rights to the NFT holders. Token and NFT holders will have a staking platform ready to generate them revenues and free access to the gaming area where they will receive valuable drops from mystery boxes containing rare in-game items such as weapons, Banana points, apn tokens, and merchandise. The Apes Planet NFT marketplace, offers a unique and exciting way to trade and own valuable in-game items.

AsiaTokenFund will support to conduct Apes Planet’s ICO, with a goal of raising $2.5 million to invest in the project’s development and success. The Apes Planet team, with extensive experience in all aspects of the blockchain space, is poised to revolutionize the gaming and NFT industries with this innovative project.

“We are delighted to partner with AsiaTokenFund to bring Apes Planet to the next level,” said Carmelo Ippolito, CEO of Apes Planet. “Their expertise in finance and cryptocurrency will be instrumental in realizing our mission of revolutionizing the gaming industry through blockchain technology.”

“We are thrilled to invest into Apes Planet and hereby extending our business venture into the United Kingdom, London, working closely with the Apes Planet team there” Said Ken Nizam, Co-Founder and CEO of AsiaTokenFund Group. “We are excited to support the launch and growth of the game ecosystem which is currently now in Beta and we are confident this will be a new sustainable model of GameFi within the blockchain space” Continued Ken.

For more information, please visit the Apes Planet and Asia Token Fund websites at https://apesplanet.com/ and https://asiatokenfund.com/.

About Apes Planet:
Apes Planet is a cross-chain adventure and fighting game developed in Unreal Engine, based on Ethereum and BSC blockchains. The game takes players beyond traditional mystery hidden object games, to a narrative-driven metaverse (Olympus of the Eternal Victory) and a fighting game (Apes Planet Champions) where Ape Warriors master the art of war and become Ape Legends.

About Asia Token Fund:
Asia Token Fund is a finance platform providing the latest cryptocurrency market insights, news, digital wallets, and a buy-sell platform. The company’s media covers comprehensive news on cryptocurrency and blockchain. AsiaTokenFund is part of AsiaTokenFund Group which focuses on the acceleration of blockchain projects through its incubation arm Block Asia Labs and its Venture Capital arm, ATF Capital.

SOURCE AsiaTokenFund Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.