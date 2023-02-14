AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bharti Airtel Deploys Ribbon’s Apollo Optical Transport Services Platform for Long Haul DWDM Network Expansion

PRNewswire February 15, 2023

Network covers more than 30,000 kilometers of fiber (over 18,000 miles) across North-west India

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, has selected Ribbon to build its new high-speed transport network.

This project is based on a disaggregated approach, a critical part of Airtel’s modernization strategy that enables them to offer cost optimized 5G mobile backhaul and high-speed enterprise business connectivity throughout Northwestern India.

The modern network architecture leverages Ribbon’s Apollo suite of programmable and open optical transport platforms, with support for a combined network capacity across C&L bands of up to 51.2T, positioning Airtel to effectively fulfill both current and future bandwidth needs. The Long Haul solution will support the transport of 100GE/400GE IP services over 400G Optical channels. Finally, Ribbon’s Muse domain orchestration platform also delivers real-time network monitoring and management at the click of a mouse.

“Airtel continues to push the boundaries in digital service delivery and we’re proud to support their mission with our solutions and expertise,” said Sam Bucci, Chief Operating Officer, Ribbon. “This massive new network will have a tremendous impact as it delivers extensive capacity in one of the world’s most populous countries.”

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today’s smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication’s products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications’ business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Ribbon Communications’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications’ views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications’ views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
[email protected] 

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
[email protected] 

 

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.