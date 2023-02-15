AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

MILKEN INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF JAPAN SYMPOSIUM IN TOKYO, RUNNING FROM MARCH 22-23, AT THE RITZ-CARLTON

PRNewswire February 15, 2023

The Japan Symposium returns to Tokyo with a program that advances collaborative actions between investors, policy makers, and business leaders to shape the global macroeconomy.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Milken Institute Japan Symposium will return to Tokyo, Japan for its second iteration. Running from March 22 to 23, this year’s symposium welcomes regional and global business, finance, and government leaders from Japan, Asia, and around the world. Under the theme “New Era, New Opportunities“, the Symposium seeks to encourage innovative thinking and renewed partnerships that capitalize on market transformation and the reopening of economies around the world.

Taking place at Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, thought leaders and experts will provide their insights on a program that is designed to foster business, financial, and cultural engagements and cooperation between East and West. To ensure an inclusive experience for online participants, the Milken Institute will livestream all public panels on its website. In-person attendees can expect an interactive experience, including opportunities to network, connect with peers, and gain insights through private conversations.

Over the course of the program, participants will have a chance to witness leadership in action, featuring leaders from government, finance and investments, and technology. Confirmed speakers include Taro Kono, Minister of Digital Affairs, Japan; Rahm Emanuel, Ambassador of the United States of America to Japan; Yuriko Koike, Governor, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and more.

Japan has been a leader in many areas of economic development, and we are eager to bring together some of the brightest minds around the world to exchange ideas and share their vision that will shape the future of Japan’s economy,” said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of Global Markets at the Milken Institute. “We are hopeful that the Japan Symposium will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue in catalyzing Japan’s role in shaping the regional and global economic landscape.”

For information about the 2023 Milken Institute Japan Symposium, please visit https://milkeninstitute.org/events/japan-symposium-2023/overview. To join the event, please register via this link. For media credentials or inquiries, reach out to Yeen Chong at [email protected]

About the Milken Institute        

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute’s global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region’s perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Japan Symposium

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute’s flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

SOURCE Milken Institute

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.