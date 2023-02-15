AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

PRNewswire February 15, 2023

SHARJAH, UAE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the 7th annual edition of the International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ the exhibition “Sharjah, by Sultan Al Qasimi” is an ode to the emirate’s historic landmarks and breathtaking natural diversity. 

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

Not many people are aware that His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), has been an avid travel and nature photographer for over 10 years. 

He is both a passionate and enthusiastic photographer and his work is now being showcased at the International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ this year at the exhibition “Sharjah, by Sultan Al Qasimi”. 

Through a series of 10 images of Sharjah’s cultural landmarks, extraordinary architecture and breath-taking natural landscapes, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi pays a special visual tribute to the city whose history, beauty and diversity inspired him to pick up a camera and visually document it all for the world to see. 

In a conversation with him here at Xposure in 2019, I asked His Highness when he would join the rest of us with an exhibition of his own, he said he wasn’t sure. 

So here we are just four years later, and I am really impressed by how much his work has progressed in such a short period of time. 

On show are a diverse series of images from the rich mangrove forests in Kalba that are critical to the UAE’s and the planet’s marine ecosystem to the rugged terrains of Mleiha – a UNESCO Heritage site; wide aerial shots of the city’s skyscrapers lined along the Al Majaz Waterfront; and a shot of the eastern city of Khorfakkan from the sky beautifully capturing its unique terrain as mountain meets the sea, every image beautifully encapsulates the unique attributes of this city. 

The most recent capture by the SMC Chairman at the exhibition is a photograph taken last year of the futuristic cultural centre and social hub, the visually stunning House of Wisdom, which was built to be a living legacy of Sharjah’s UNESCO nomination as the World Book Capital 2019 – 2020. 

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi’s deep love and admiration for his birthplace are clealry evident and vividly portrayed in this exhibition and offers photography enthusiasts and image lovers a unique opportunity to see Sharjah through his eyes. 

Xposure 2023, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is the world’s largest photography festival. It concludes today (Wednesday) in Expo Center Sharjah.

 

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

 

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

 

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

 

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

 

Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate’s beloved son

 

SOURCE Sharjah Government Media Bureau

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.