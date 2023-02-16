AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Clarivate Names Top 100 Global Innovators 2023

PRNewswire February 16, 2023

New report identifies consistent above-the-bar innovation performance, and reveals top 50 most cited research organizations from the Top 100 by blending insights on inventive activity and scientific discovery

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today revealed its 2023 list of Top 100 Global Innovators™ – companies and organizations which sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem, with the most consistent above-the-bar innovation performance.

New this year: The report marries insights from Clarivate on inventive activity and scientific discovery to better track the flow of modern innovation – to identify the 50 research organizations most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023. These are global institutions whose intellect underpins the design of engineered solutions.

Geographical spread: Just twelve countries and regions are identified. Asia continues to extend its leadership in the global innovation ecosystem with 58 organizations listed in 2023, four more than in 2022. Japan tops the list once again with 38 organizations named; Taiwan has 11, South Korea has five and Mainland China four. Outside of Asia, the United States is home to 19, while France and Germany have seven each.

Industry sectors: Electronics and computing equipment is the largest industry sector of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023, boasting 26 companies. The chemicals and materials sector identifies 11 organizations, as does the semiconductor category, while 10 companies in the automotive sector are named.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, “At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation. We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but foster genuine improvements in society.”

The 2023 report is built on enriched data used by research leaders, scientists, engineers and their advisors daily to direct and guide their work: Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI™), Derwent Patent Citation Index™ and Web of Science™.

Other key findings from the 2023 report include:

  • Five companies join the list for the first time. They are AAC Technologies from Mainland China, Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics from Taiwan, Nidec from Japan and Otis Worldwide from the United States.
  • The top 50 most cited research institutions cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators are diverse and global. Most prolific is the work of the institutions that make up the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Mainland China, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University in the U.S.

View of the top 1,000

A deeper analysis, beyond the list to view the top 1,000 innovative entities, including forecasted changes by 2026, identifies:

  • We forecast continued increases in the rank of connectivity and sustainability-focused industries: telecommunications, energy and electrical-focused entities and computing equipment.
  • While Mainland China saw a reduction in Top 100 representation this year, we saw an increase in the spread among a much broader pool of entities across the top 1,000 rankings. This context better represents overall Mainland Chinese innovation trends, which demonstrate average ranking improvement.

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 here.

Methodology
The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power.

To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years.

For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2023 list, see here

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact:
Jack Wan
External Communications Director
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.