AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Emma – The Sleep Company Opens the Doors of Its First European Store in the Netherlands

PRNewswire February 17, 2023
  • The flagship unit is located in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands
  • The mall is the largest in the Netherlands
  • The 1000 square feet store is Emma’s first outside of China

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Emma — The Sleep Company , the world’s largest D2C sleep brand, has opened its first European store in the Netherlands. The award-winning sleep brand’s store is located in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands — the largest shopping mall in the country — and heralds a new era of expansion for the company. Having already transformed the world’s D2C sleep industry, Emma intends to revolutionize the retail space with its own dedicated stores.  

Emma's first European store has opened in the Netherlands

Emma’s unique shopping experience

The new store showcases Emma’s diverse and extensive range of award-winning sleep products over some 1000 square feet. Central to Emma’s new store is the sensory element: consumers can see, feel and experience all the products in a uniquely-designed space. Emma’s sleep specialists are on hand to offer expert advice and explain the technology behind the products. Furthermore, an exclusive range of in-store only products are available in Emma’s new retail space.

“After the great results of our Emma Concept Stores in China, we decided to bring this innovative concept to Europe,” said Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, Co-founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company. “It is another step to strengthen Emma as the world’s largest sleep brand, both online and offline. We are very much looking forward to making the most of this experience and expanding to other European markets.”

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the visit of Emma’s first-ever Dutch customer, who was invited to officially open the store. While sitting on an Emma bed, Holland’s favorite podcast duo Geraldine Kemper and Gwen van Poorten also recorded a special episode in-store as part of the opening day festivities.

About Emma – The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world’s leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of USD 948 million in 2022, a growth rate of 35 per cent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma’s 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

 

SOURCE Emma – The Sleep Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.