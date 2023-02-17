Samsonite Launches Collection with New Balance in Asia Pacific

This partnership will see small crossbody bag, shoebox crossbody bag, & hard side luggage products as part of collection.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Samsonite, the innovation pioneer for the world’s renowned luggage, is launching a licensed collection with New Balance that celebrates individual expression and versatility. The collection of bags and luggage will be available in Asia Pacific progressively over the course of 2023.

Jetsetters of Samsonite can anticipate the following unique product offerings as a forever keepsake. All product offerings in this collection features semi-transparent hard-shell materials for bags and can be used as a transparent case as well – whether for short haul trips or to store prized possessions for their shoes display at home. Made from Polycarbonate, the products are easy to clean and enhanced with antimicrobial treatment. The products feature reversible pouches with leisure utility as well and high versatility that are suitable for any types of trips.

These include the following:

Essentials for daily life

Featuring a Small Crossbody Bag and a Shoe Box Crossbody Bag, available in monochrome colours Black and White. With a minimalistic design, each case also comes with two reversible coloured pouches, expressing the vibrancy of the collection.

In addition, the Shoebox Crossbody Bags double up as stackable display cases that are perfect for showing off a sneakerheads’ prized shoe collection.

Handy dandy carriers to ensure a well packed trip

The partnership also features a semi-transparent hard side luggage that comes in two colour way Black and White. The 18-inch hard side luggage comes with a large expandable pouch that can be reversed, and the 22-inch hard side luggage has a large expandable pouch, and two medium sized pouches.

Available in various colour combinations, the pouches are also versatile and reversible which enables travellers the freedom to customize the look to suit the occasion and mood. Every product purchased will come with a sticker pack that is exclusively designed for the collection.

“Samsonite is committed to innovating for the future, while honouring its rich history. Through this collection, we seek to address the travel and lifestyle needs of today’s consumer who pursues multiple passions, professions, celebrates their successes in life and to Live Undefined” said Kim HeeJeong, Senior Director, Marketing and Brand Strategy at Samsonite Asia.

The campaign “Live Undefined” is inspired by the expressive nature of the urban city dweller who is simultaneously juggling different professions and passions. The collection seeks to encourage individuals to live and pursue their dreams fearlessly, fuel their desire to stand out, and foster a love of exploration.

Samsonite strives to reimagine their travel and lifestyle products with purposeful usage in an explorative and confident manner. Unabashedly eye-catching and youthful, this sporty versatile collection meets the lifestyle needs of today’s traveller by delivering customisable utility and style while encouraging exploration and self-expression.

The collection will be available at all Samsonite retail stores, Samsonite.com, Departmental stores, official distributors, as well as selected New Balance stores.

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world’s leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travellers solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research, development and its commitment to innovation, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts. Samsonite offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travelers journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

Samsonite is a registered trademark of Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. ©2023 Samsonite IP Holdings S.à r.l

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe, and in 2021 reported worldwide sales of $4.4 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com/.

Product Information:

Small Crossbody Bag

Available in Semi-transparent case in Black or White. Each case comes with two small reversible pouches:

-White case: with Orange & White and Aqua & Pink small pouches

– Black case: with Teal & Black and Lime & Purple small pouches

Shoe Box Crossbody Bag

Available in Semi-transparent case in Black or White. Each case comes with two medium reversible pouches:

–White case: with Orange & White and Aqua & Pink medium pouches

– Black case: with Teal & Black and Lime & Purple medium pouches

18-inch Luggage

Available in Semi-transparent case in Black or White. Each case comes with one large reversible pouch:

–White case: with Orange & White pouch

– Black case: with Teal & Black pouch

22-inch Luggage

Available in Semi-transparent case in Black or White. Each case comes with two medium reversible pouches and one large reversible pouch:

– White case: with Orange & White and Aqua & Pink medium pouches, and Orange & White large pouch.

– Black case: with Teal & Black and Lime & Purple medium pouches, and Teal & Black large pouch.

