  • award and prize

Salestrekker and LoanQ have both been shortlisted for the Mortgage Business Awards 2023.

PRNewswire February 21, 2023

Today the innovation powering the industry’s most loved CRM and loan origination platform technology has been recognised as dual finalists in the Mortgage Business Awards 2023 for Broker Technology Platform of the Year.

SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Dalibor Ivkovic, Founder of Salestrekker and LoanQ the recognition reflects the sustained commitment the group has to innovation, listening to the customer and staying ahead of industry trends.

“Every year since inception we have experienced double digit growth. Our broker advisor forum provides us with invaluable feedback that helps us improve our solutions every day. It’s what led us to our biggest innovation in 2022 – WebloanQ, a key tool within our LoanQ platform.”

The inaugural Mortgage Business Awards 2023 recognises the leading professionals and businesses working within Australia’s residential third-party distribution channel to constantly propel the mortgage industry forward.

The awards programme has been created to highlight excellence, innovation and the remarkable achievements of the top professionals and businesses within Australia’s third-party residential mortgage industry, enabling them to strengthen their roles in the sector and gain national recognition.

The finalists of the group award categories, which were announced on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, include more than 67 high-achieving groups across the lending, broking, technology and aggregation landscapes.

Annie Kane, editor of Mortgage Business, commented: “The finalists of the group awards showcase the broad range of companies delivering outstanding results for the mortgage broker market, helping the channel deliver outstanding results for Australian borrowers.

“From major banks all the way to single-operator brokerages, the range of finalists for the group awards demonstrate that excellence comes from all quarters.

“Regardless of size, dedication to innovation and good consumer outcomes tie all of these companies together.

“Many congratulations to all of the finalists of the inaugural Mortgage Business Awards — and we look forward to crowning the winners in Melbourne!”

The winners of the Mortgage Business Awards 2023 will be announced during the highly anticipated awards ceremony on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at Sofitel in Melbourne.

To secure your tickets for this prestigious award visit mortgagebusinessawards.com.au.

For further information please contact:

Cathryn van der Walt | 12 Worlds | Tel: 0402 327 633 | [email protected]

SOURCE Salestrekker

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

