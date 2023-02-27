Singapore-Based Digital Asset Platform MetaComp Appoints Financial Services Veteran John Kang as Chief Financial Officer

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (f.k.a. Cyberdyne Tech Services Pte. Ltd), a Major Payment Institution licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), announced the appointment of financial services veteran John Kang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). John will be responsible for leading the strategic planning, implementation, and managing of all the firm’s financial activities alongside Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Dr Bo Bai. John’s responsibilities equally extend to MetaComp’s parent company, MetaVerse Green Exchange ( MVGX) , the Singapore-based green fintech company that provides end-to-end Carbon-as-a-Service solutions, where he will also be taking on the role of CFO.

Prior to joining MetaComp, John served as CFO of EMQ Inc, the leading global payments services firm focused on the digital economy, where he oversaw several functions, including accounting, finance, and treasury functions across multiple markets and subsidiaries. Through his tenure, John also closed the company’s Series Seed, Series A, and Series B fundraisings.

With over two decades of experience in the financial services sector in North Asia, John has held senior leadership positions at world-class banking, hedge fund, and corporate advisory firms including Citigroup Global Markets, Citadel Investment Group, and Goldman Sachs.

Speaking on his appointment, John said, “Equipped with best-in-class Nasdaq engine and proprietary technologies, MetaComp stands out in the rapidly-crowded digital assets ecosystem. With the team having successfully secured its Major Payments Institution license under the Payment Services Act last year, I’m thrilled to be joining them at this critical stage of their growth as they set the standard for security, compliance, and integrity among crypto and blockchain firms across the globe.”

“2023 is set to be an exciting year for MetaComp, and bringing John onboard our team is only the start. With his prolific career and expertise across the financial services space, I am confident that John will enable us to continue to grow MetaComp as we continue to expand our client base across the region. Throughout 2022, we already saw a two-fold increase every month in our total payment volumes, and we are only more determined to surpass our financial and business targets this year.,” concluded Dr Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaComp.

About MetaComp Pte. Ltd.

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform that is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Payment Services Act. Founded in 2018, MetaComp offers a world-class digital exchange platform with the best-in-class Nasdaq trading engine. With a focus on institutional and accredited investors as well as corporates, MetaComp operates under a P2B2C (platform-to-business partners-to-clients) model and provides an integrated end-to-end suite of services to its clients, empowering them to confidently enter the digital asset market with the much-needed safety, security, and compliance. MetaComp’s suite of services also provides a compliant platform on which businesses can develop and scale their digital asset offerings, through OTC and exchange trading services, fiat payment gateway, digital asset custody, prime brokerage, and asset management.

MetaComp was granted its Major Payment Institution Licence under the Payment Services Act by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in December 2022. MetaComp’s parent company, MetaVerse Green Exchange, holds the Recognised Market Operator Licence and Capital Market Service Licence for dealings in securities, collective investment schemes, exchange-traded derivatives, and OTC derivatives, as well as providing custodial services, under Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act.

Visit www.mce.sg for more information on MetaComp.

Media Contact (MVGX and MetaComp)

[email protected]

SOURCE MetaComp Exchange