Yusaku Maezawa, Entrepreneur and First Private Japanese Citizen to Visit the ISS, Invests U.S. $23 Million in Astroscale

PRNewswire February 27, 2023

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”), the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term sustainability across all orbits, has received an investment of U.S. $23 million from Yusaku Maezawa, the first private Japanese citizen to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Yusaku Maezawa, the first private citizen to visit the International Space Station, with Nobu Okada, Founder & CEO of Astroscale.

“Mr. Maezawa’s investment is a testament to the importance of space sustainability, and we are deeply grateful for his vision and commitment,” said Nobu Okada, Founder and CEO of Astroscale. “Astroscale’s mission to prevent the accumulation of space debris and to create a sustainable space environment aligns with Mr. Maezawa’s experience and passion for space travel and exploration.”

Maezawa is the first Japanese civilian to visit the ISS, where he spent 12 days in December 2021. This groundbreaking visit was only his first step into space. He is now preparing for the historic dearMoon mission, in which he will lead a crew of nine on the first civilian mission to fly around the Moon on a SpaceX Starship.

“As someone who has visited space, I understand the immense dangers posed by debris in orbit,” said Maezawa. “My second space trip is on the horizon, the dearMoon mission to fly around the moon, and I expect similar types of space travel will become more common. I want to protect the future of space travel, so I’ve decided to contribute to Astroscale’s mission to reduce orbital debris.”

Since its founding in 2013, Astroscale has been committed to the sustainable, responsible and cost-effective use of space. The funds raised through its Series G round will support the continued development of world-leading technologies, global expansion and increased supply capacity to meet growing demand.

About Astroscale
Astroscale is the first private company with a vision to secure the safe and sustainable development of space for the benefit of future generations and is dedicated to on-orbit servicing across all orbits.

Founded in 2013, Astroscale is developing innovative and scalable solutions across the spectrum of on-orbit servicing, including life extension, in situ space situational awareness, end-of-life, and active debris removal, to create sustainable space systems and mitigate the growing and hazardous buildup of debris in space. Astroscale is also defining business cases and working with government and commercial stakeholders to develop norms, regulations, and incentives for the responsible use of space.

Headquartered in Japan, Astroscale has an international presence with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Israel. Astroscale is a rapidly expanding venture company, working to advance safe and sustainable growth in space and solve a growing environmental concern.

Find out more about Astroscale at www.astroscale.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009867/Astroscale_Holdings_Yusaku_Maezawa_with_Nobu_Okada.jpg

SOURCE Astroscale Holdings

