Appian Names Mark Dillon Senior Vice President, Global Partners Organization

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

Industry veteran to drive ecosystem growth

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the appointment of Mark Dillon to the position of Senior Vice President, Global Partners Organization. Mark is responsible for the continued growth and development of Appian’s world-class partner program and ecosystem. His focus includes both global and regional partnerships to help support Appian’s growth objectives and meet global demand for the Appian Platform.

Mark comes to Appian with more than 25 years of experience in building high velocity partner organizations. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Partners and International at Quickbase, running global partnerships and International direct sales. Mark was also previously Vice President of Global Partners and Channels at Omniture, where he led the company’s worldwide partner and channel strategy. Prior to that, Mark held leadership roles at several leading technology companies, including Adobe and Domo. He has received industry honors including CRN’s “Channel Chief” Award for his work while at Omniture. Mark is a graduate of Marquette University.

“I am excited to join the Appian team and help continue Appian’s growth trajectory through global partner program excellence,” said Mr. Dillon. “Appian is defining the future of business process automation, and I look forward to working with our partners to help organizations around the world realize the full benefits of the Appian Platform.”

Mr. Dillon reports to Appian Chief Revenue Officer Chris Jones. Mr. Jones added, “Mark is a fantastic addition to our team and the best choice to lead the expansion and deepening of our partner ecosystem relationships. Mark’s deep experience in building and managing successful partner programs will be a tremendous asset to Appian.”

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

