  • new product

MAYBELLINE NEW YORK LAUNCHES THE FALSIES SURREAL EXTENSIONS MASCARA FEATURING ITS FIRST-EVER AVATAR

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

Extend Your Lash Reality: Surreal impact. Surreal technology. Surreal lashes.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York, the world’s leading cosmetics brand, is expanding its best-selling mascara portfolio to launch a product so surreal, only an avatar can bring it to life. The new Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara is launching with the help of Maybelline’s first-ever avatar May, who is featured alongside Maybelline global ambassador Gigi Hadid in the upcoming campaign that merges the real and the virtual worlds.

"FALSIES SURREAL MASCARA FEATURING ITS FIRST-EVER AVATAR - May"

With up to 24-hour wear, The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara delivers a visible lash transformation. The hybrid long and short fiber technology and extended helix brush with long twisted bristles work to extend every single lash for extreme volume and up to 36% visibly longer lashes. It will have people asking, “are your lashes real?!”

As the metaverse continues to be the new frontier for social interaction, May is just the next step on Maybelline’s journey to explore the virtual world. Last year, Maybelline partnered with Ready Player Me, the leading cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse to provide five free, expert-created make up looks that can be applied to your avatar in seconds.

“When a mascara delivers a transformation as surreal as this, it takes something just as surreal to introduce it. That’s where May comes in. We’re thrilled to grow our Falsies portfolio with the help of our first avatar, who brings to life the product’s surreal lash extension look and next-gen technology in a fun and unexpected way,” said Shivani Shah, SVP of Global Brand Experience at Maybelline New York.

Beyond Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara, May will play a role in the release of virtual products and services, metaverse-related activations, and campaigns of iconic, high-performance makeup franchises.

Contact:
Francia Cooper, [email protected]
Julie Delazyn, [email protected]

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetics brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer high-performing and innovative cosmetics for all. Maybelline New York introduced Brave Together in 2020, a long-term program dedicated to destigmatizing the conversation around mental health and funding mental health initiatives led by non-profits. The brand has pledged to donate $10 million to mental health causes with a goal of helping 1 million people access critical one-to-one support by 2025. For more information: http://www.maybelline.com

 

 

SOURCE Maybelline

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

