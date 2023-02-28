AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

IMG Named a Best Travel Insurance Company of 2023 by Forbes Advisor

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has been recognized for the second year in a row in the Forbes Advisor Best Of 2023 Awards category: Best Travel Insurance Companies Of 2023.

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.

“IMG is honored to be recognized once again as one of the best travel insurance companies in the market,” said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. “Our iTravelInsured Travel Series is a market-leading line of travel protection plans designed to meet the varying needs of travelers while they’re away from home.”

IMG’s iTravelInsured Travel LX plan is specifically featured by Forbes Advisor as a great option for dog owners. One of IMG’s most popular plans, iTravelInsured Travel LX provides coverage for additional kennel fees should a pet need an extended stay at a commercial kennel due to a trip delay. The iTravelInsured Travel LX plan also offers trip cancellation and interruption benefits if a pet or service animal suffers a sickness, injury, or death.

“At IMG, we understand that pets are like family. Our pet-related benefits set us apart from the competition and are valued greatly by our customers,” said Scott Ackerman, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. “Being recognized as a travel insurance company that is great for dog owners is truly a testament to the many unique benefits we offer our customers through our travel protection plans.”

Forbes Advisor evaluated a total of 53 travel insurance plans to determine the best options in the market and used data provided by Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. To learn more about all of IMG’s award-winning travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and any other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About Forbes Advisor’s Best Awards

Forbes Advisor’s awards stand apart due to the rigor of our analysis and Forbes’ tradition of standing as an impartial consumer champion. Our reporters and editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. We live the values of Forbes, which has provided readers with trusted, objective financial news and guidance for over 100 years. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that your brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

About Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease.

 

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.