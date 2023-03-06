Hoymiles launches battery inverters for AC-coupling solution

HANGZHOU, China, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hoymiles, a leading smart energy provider and microinverter manufacturer, has added the latest AC-coupled battery inverters to its energy storage solution after a launch of the next-gen line of DC-coupled hybrid inverters in September 2022. With the AC-coupled inverters, Hoymiles offers a reliable solution for users who wish to get prepared for power backup on top of their existing solar system.

Hybrid solar systems involve the use of solar panels, batteries, and the main grid, as well as generators in some cases for added reliability. Hoymiles’ battery inverters are integral to such systems, enabling the two-way conversion of electricity from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), as well as DC to AC. This allows the hybrid system to dynamically switch between power sources depending on energy production, price, and usage.

Available in single-phase and three-phase options, the battery inverters HAS and HAT series cover a power class from 3 kW to 5 kW and 5 kW to 10 kW respectively. They can be installed with existing grid-tied PV system, forming an AC-coupling system. The intelligent EMS function supports self-consumption mode, economic mode, and backup mode for multi-scenario applications. The built-in dry contact flexibly monitors earth fault alarm and provides load control or generator control.

The newly-released battery inverters are equipped with a custom-designed data transfer stick (DTS). The DTS enables smart internet connectivity, meaning all operational data can be monitored via the company’s S-Miles Cloud platform. The products are now available in the European markets.

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solution provider, specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems and rapid shutdown systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products.

With a driven engineering team, 1200+ global experts, and a distribution and service network spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 110 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy.

