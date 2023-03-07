13cabs reveals tips on how to become an independent taxi driver

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Operating as an independent taxi driver is a fantastic choice for those seeking a rewarding and flexible job in the transportation sector. 13cabs gives a terrific opportunity to those looking to manage their own business while giving access to a large customer base including corporate and government clients.

Becoming an independent taxi driver with 13cabs comes with numerous benefits. You operate under your own taxi number, be your boss, set your schedule and choose the areas you want to work in. 13cabs provides you with access to their technology and booking systems, which can help you streamline operations and maximise earnings.

With a presence in major cities across Australia, 13cabs offers a range of taxi services to customers, including airport transfers, corporate travel, NDIS, and general taxi services, so no matter where you are you will have access to booked work and no longer need to rely on just hail jobs.

One of the key advantages of becoming an independent taxi driver with 13cabs is the high level of safety and security you will get. All vehicles are fitted with cameras and panic buttons which are monitored 24/7 for driver safety. Additionally, all vehicles are regularly inspected to ensure that they are safe and roadworthy.

Another advantage of joining 13cabs is the professionalism of our drivers. All drivers are required to meet certain standards of conduct, including being punctual, courteous, and well-presented. This ensures that customers receive a high level of service and are treated with respect.

The process of becoming an independent taxi driver with 13cabs is straightforward. You need to follow these steps:

Submit an online application on the 13cabs website or visit one of their offices to apply in person.

Attend a face-to-face interview with a 13cabs representative.

Complete the necessary paperwork, including your vehicle registration and insurance details.

Attend a training session to learn about 13cabs policies and procedures, and to familiarize yourself with their technology.

Here are some tips for success as an independent taxi driver with 13cabs

Keep your vehicle clean and well-maintained.

Be polite and professional with your customers.

Use the latest technology provided by 13cabs to your advantage.

Develop a strong knowledge of the areas you operate in.

Be flexible with your schedule to maximize your earnings.

Keep track of your expenses and income for tax purposes.

Becoming an independent taxi driver with 13cabs can be a fantastic opportunity to run your own business. With a trusted brand name, advanced technology, and access to a wide customer base, 13cabs offers a flexible and rewarding career option for those wanting true independence.

