AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

PRECISION AVIATION GROUP, INC. EXPANDS ENGINE SERVICES DIVISION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF PTB GROUP

PRNewswire March 7, 2023

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Atlanta-based Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PTB Group (PTB).

PAG Announces PTB Acquisition Photo

PTB provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on Pratt & Whitney PT6 and Honeywell TPE331 engines, engine leases and airframes, and aviation supply chain services. PTB is comprised of Pacific Turbine USA Group (a/k/a Prime Turbines) with locations in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania; and Pacific Turbine Brisbane and Pacific Turbine Leasing in Brisbane, Australia and International Air Parts in Sydney, Australia. 

“This acquisition expands PAG’s Engine Services Division with the addition of PT6 and TPE331 engine services, and significantly enlarges our Supply Chain offerings. PTB is focused on providing exceptional customer service and exceeding customer expectations. We are most enthusiastic about this acquisition,” said David Mast, President and CEO of PAG.

Stephen Smith, PTB’s Chairman Emeritus said, “We are pleased to join PAG and know they are committed to the continued expansion of our products and services and ensuring continued opportunities for our international workforce. PAG has a shared vision with PTB, and I see an exciting future ahead.”

About PTB Group
PTB Group provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for Pratt & Whitney PT6 and Honeywell TPE331 Engines, Aircraft/Engine Leasing and aircraft and engine related supply chain services. PTB Group employs over 180 personnel and has a diverse customer base throughout the world including Australia, North and South America, Asia and the Pacific Islands (www.pacificturbine.com.au) and (www.primeturbines.com).

About Precision Aviation Group
Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industries worldwide. With 20 Repair Stations, and over 850,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG’s 23 locations and customer-focused business model serve aviation customers through Supply Chain and Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed- and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG has MRO and manufacturing capabilities on over 100,000 product lines in four MRO segments – Avionics, Components, Engines and Sub-Assembly/Manufacturing/DER Services.
(www.precisionaviationgroup.com)

Precision Aviation Group logo

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015961/PR___PAG_Announces_PTB_Acquistions___IMAGE__3_7_23.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515200/Precision_Aviation_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Precision Aviation Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.