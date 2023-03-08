Bitstamp partners with Crymbo to expand risk diversification to institutional clients

Bitstamp and Crymbo have entered into a partnership to boost both platforms’ risk diversification offer to institutional clients

With this partnership, Bitstamp’s and Crymbo’s clients can easily tap into more than 10 liquidity providers on Crymbo’s platform

LUXEMBOURG , March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bitstamp and Crymbo announce today that Bitstamp is now one of the smart asset management solution’s top 10 liquidity providers. This partnership will boost Crymbo’s risk diversification offering, adding a new liquidity venue to its current network. Through this partnership, Bitstamp’s clients will also have access to more than 10 additional leading liquidity providers.

“Bitstamp’s proven regulatory foundation and deep trusted liquidity make it the perfect fit for Crymbo’s customers. Institutional asset managers using Crymbo to diversify their risk profile will be drawn to the reliable and reputable liquidity provided by Bitstamp, as will traditional investors looking for the right bridge into the digital asset sector.”

“With the FTX collapse shaking trust in crypto, this partnership is the next step in providing the safest and most secure solution for institutional customers transacting on Crymbo”, says JB Graftieux, Global CEO at Bitstamp

“We decided to establish this strategic partnership and integrate Bitstamp as a leading liquidity partner in our marketplace to allow our institutional clients to trade with a reputable and trusted source of liquidity. This comes as part of our vision to facilitate proper risk diversification and business continuity, bringing more stability to CeFi markets and this is exactly what this partnership is all about,” says Crymbo’s co-founder, Eyal Daskal. “Our customers can trade on multiple reliable venues using our smart trading engines while treating their fiat balances as an Omni balance to execute multiple orders spread between various liquidity venues.”

Crymbo’s tech gateway and marketplace enable institutional clients to easily connect and work simultaneously with multiple providers: LPs, wallets, MPCs, custodians and more, to build flexible, secure, and resilient crypto asset services and offerings.

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, continuously supporting the crypto economy since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over four million individuals and enables a range of institutional partners to enter crypto markets through their time-proven infrastructure. Whether it’s through their intuitive web and mobile apps or arsenal of industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters the world of finance. More info is available at bitstamp.net .

About Crymbo

Crymbo has built a tech layer and stack that enables financial institutions, e.g. banks, fintech, hedge funds, investment houses, and exchanges to access Web 3.0 markets with two major guidelines: simplification and unification so that crypto assets will be traded and consumed as mainstream financial products.

Crymbo’s vision is to be the gateway navigator to market-leading Web 3.0 financial products and projects. Accessed and orchestrated through a unified and intuitive management interface. More info is available at crymbo.com .

SOURCE Bitstamp