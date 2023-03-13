AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
3M named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for 10th consecutive year

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Ethisphere Institute today recognized 3M for ethics and integrity in business conduct and compliance for the 10th straight year. 3M is one of only nine industrial companies worldwide to be honored this year.

3M

“At 3M, we are committed to doing things with unwavering integrity,” said Michael Duran, 3M senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. “It is our commitment to unwavering integrity that makes it possible to receive this recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 10th straight year. I am truly proud of all of our employees who work to protect 3M’s reputation every day.” 

3M’s Code of Conduct is the foundation for its strong reputation with customers across many industries. Company leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and integrity are expected and encouraged.

3M is one of 135 companies around the world designated as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023.

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to 3M for being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 10th year in a row.”

Methodology & Scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About 3M 

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what’s possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we’re working to improve lives and make what’s next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

 

SOURCE 3M

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

