AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

KPM Analytics Acquires Food Focused AI Developer Smart Vision Works

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KPM Analytics (www.kpmanalytics.com), a Union Park Capital portfolio company, announced today it has acquired Smart Vision Works (https://www.smartvisionworks.com), a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) technology company providing computer vision systems for agriculture and food industries. 

With over a decade of industry experience, Smart Vision Works has proven that its proprietary machine learning algorithms can overcome challenging machine vision problems and deliver high quality solutions for customers. Specializing in sorting and foreign material detection, the AI technology can be leveraged by food companies to streamline efficiency and enhance quality.

The acquisition demonstrates KPM Analytics’ deep commitment to the food and agriculture industries. KPM continues to invest in vision technologies to help its customers protect their brand and produce the highest product quality possible. “With this acquisition, KPM Analytics has significantly enhanced our vision inspection portfolio with new AI technologies,” stated Brian Mitchell, KPM Analytics CEO. “The addition of Smart Vision Works to our existing Sightline Process Controls and Eye Pro System machine vision businesses allows us to provide additional data and technologies for our customers to leverage in their production processes. We strongly believe that the advanced AI capabilities within Smart Vision Works will advance our offerings across all of the end markets we serve.”

Smart Vision Works systems quickly and automatically sort products by size and defect, allowing the defective items to be removed from the line. Using artificial intelligence, the foreign material detector is engineered specifically for finding things that simply don’t belong. Once trained, the system can detect virtually any foreign material whether it’s plastic, cardboard, indigenous materials, metal, and even hair. This is essential for food companies to ensure they are protecting their customers and reducing the risk of recalls.

“Since 2012, we have worked to fulfill our mission of creating artificial intelligence powered vision control systems that improve quality and production for our customers,” added Chris Bryant, President of Smart Vision Works. “We are excited to join KPM Analytics. KPM’s commitment to advance the entire food production process from seed to table through technology, aligns perfectly with our own vision and mission. The global resources and reach of KPM will allow us the opportunity to bring Smart Vision Works technologies to customers all over the world and to leverage our solutions in new and innovative ways.”

Smart Vision Works is well known for its AI and edge computing technologies, used to sort products and detect foreign materials in the food production processes. They provide high accuracy and reliable results for vegetables, fruit, meat, seafood and other food products. By adding Smart Vision Works technology to its portfolio, KPM offers more options for food quality analysis solutions. KPM intends to integrate the Smart Vision Works products into the company’s existing portfolio of vision inspection systems serving the bakery, dairy and protein markets and expand sales throughout the global market using KPM’s extensive sales and service network.

About KPM Analytics 
KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers’ problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

About Smart Vision Works
Smart Vision Works specializes in computer vision systems developed with advanced artificial intelligence technology for a wide range of customers – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company provides hi-tech solutions for inspection, sorting and foreign material detection applications across many food production industries. Visit www.smartvisionworks.com to learn more.

About Union Park Capital
Union Park Capital is a private equity firm solely focused on lower middle-market industrial technology companies. Union Park takes a long-term perspective to help stakeholders build value over time and drives value creation through profitably growing a business, not financial engineering.  Union Park Capital is based in Boston, MA, and has extensive investments and expertise in the analytical instrumentation sector.  For more information, visit www.union-park.com.

Media contacts:           

Melanie Scott

[email protected]  

314.704.0053

 

SOURCE KPM Analytics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.