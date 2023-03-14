Qritive and Corista Announce Partnership to Advance the Use of Computational Digital Pathology Workflows with Integrated Image Management

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Qritive, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, and, Corista, a leading provider of clinical, research and educational digital pathology image management solutions, are announcing a new partnership in digital pathology. Through the partnership, Qritive’s artificial intelligence modules and Corista’s DP3® image management platform will be integrated to help pathologist’s focus their time towards more complex case work. The combined solution enables computational modules to screen for prostate and colon cancers, quantify IHC markers, and detect lymph node metastasis.

With this integrated solution, pathologists will be able to increase their efficiency by prioritizing and grading specific cases, while improving the detection of difficult to diagnose cancers. This enhanced digital pathology workflow will allow for pre-reviewed AI analysis of digital pathology images utilizing any whole slide image scanning device and laboratory information system (LIS).

Corista’s industry-leading clinical image management system DP3 is DICOM-compliant, enables voice collaborations, remote case review, global consults, integrated image analysis with both in-house and commercially available systems, and a proprietary LIS Connector— all in one platform. Combined with Qritive’s AI modules for prostate, colon, lymph metastasis, and the quantification of IHC markers, the integrated solution will support pathologists in making the highest quality diagnoses, while freeing their time for the review of challenging cases.

“Qritive is pushing new frontiers in pathology with Al that is safe, adaptable, and reliable for clinical use,” said Aneesh Sathe, CEO and Co-founder of Qritive. Mr. Sathe continued to state “Corista’s image management system combined with the assistive power of Qritive’s AI modules is the ideal workbench for pathologists to conduct diagnostics with ease, consistency, and precision.”

Corista’s DP3 platform was built in conjunction with some of the most respected pathology centers at leading medical centers in the US, specifically for clinical-grade pathology use cases. Today, DP3 is the digital pathology platform of choice for many of the largest medical centers across the country”, said Liz Wingard, CEO and Co-founder of Corista. “Our partnership with Qritive will advance the use of artificial intelligence applications to support the growing demands on pathologists to keep up with the pace of their workloads, and the challenges of cancer diagnosis.”

About Qritive

With operations in USA, Singapore, and India, Qritive is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution developer that is advancing digital pathology for cancer diagnosis, enhancing imaging accuracy and improving health outcomes. Qritive expands on deep-learning technology to provide automated interpretation of pathology tests for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals – enabling faster diagnosis and reducing time to treatment for patients. Its AI-powered solutions empower healthcare professionals across the globe to operate collaboratively at the peak of their performance despite complexity and distance. For more information, visit us here.

About Corista

Corista’s DP3® digital pathology image management system is unlocking the scale, reach and utility of digital pathology for physicians, scientists, and researchers around the world. The industry leading, only pathology-focused software with DICOM compliance and ability to natively read every scanner’s image format, DP3 integrates universal image access with a full suite of workflow, voice collaboration, search and integrated image analysis functionality. DP3’s scalable and secure platform is accessible from any web-enabled device, putting the power of universal access and analysis together with proven LIS integration. DP3 is the industry’s most comprehensive digital pathology platform and the winner of Frost & Sullivan’s Product Innovation Award. For more information visit www.corista.com

