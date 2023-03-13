AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • conservation

Towards the “Dual Carbon” Goals, Sinopec Calls for Building CCUS into China’s Voluntary Emission Reduction System

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

Chemical recycling of waste plastics viewed as key approach in advancing sustainability of chemical industry

BEIJING, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ma Yongsheng, President of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, “Sinopec”), is calling for the inclusion of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects into China’s voluntary emission reduction system.

The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce carbon emissions by 1 million tons per year.

CCUS is a key decarbonization technology with the potential to significantly reduce emission and be a key contributor on the path to achieve the “Dual Carbon” goals. While China’s CCUS technology and projects are developing steadily, the scale of CCUS projects is still relatively small compared to the total emission volume, and certain gaps in core technologies, especially the high cost, are limiting the large-scale commercial application.

Ma’s proposal of including CCUS projects into China’s voluntary emission reduction system calls for the relaunching and building of the unified national CCER (China Certified Emission Reduction) market, so that more carbon reduction projects can participate in the carbon market and motivate companies to carry out emission reduction projects.

“In the meantime, it’s crucial to conduct and publish CCUS methodology research at the national level, or accredit methodological research completed by companies and publish timely to promote the scaled development of CCUS projects,” noted Ma.

He suggests amending the CCUS industry regulations, institutional and legal framework, and technical specifications to launch national standards of quantitative CCUS certification, and exploring the supporting policies such as CCUS tax preference and subsidy incentives towards achieving the goal of carbon neutrality.

Chemical recycling of waste plastics is a sustainable “waste to wealth” approach of advancing the green transformation of the refining and chemical industry and part of the circular economy roadmap to improve resource utilization rate and reduce GHG emissions. While China is carrying out technological research in sync with international peers, there are still challenges of difficulty in acquiring raw materials, lack of technology maturity and overall planning capabilities of the entire industry chain. It’s imperative to establish industrial demonstration and chemical recycling industry chain as well as raw materials and product related standard systems.

Ma has proposed to accelerate top-level planning and promote companies to establish national innovation centers, continue to tackle core technologies, and strengthen commercial development and resources utilization under government guidance to further promote the green transformation of the industry.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

SOURCE SINOPEC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.