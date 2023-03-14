AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CREMER ERZKONTOR opens office in India

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

LÜBECK, Germany, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CREMER ERZKONTOR, the international raw material management company from Germany, recently opened a new subsidiary in Asia, in Chennai, India. This move gives the company a new point of contact, from which it can serve its Indian customers and suppliers even better going forward. In addition to expanding the trading business locally, the office will help with accessing new raw materials and sources.

“As a global player it’s important for us to closely follow the latest market developments. With our new subsidiary in India we’re ensuring that we can quickly respond to demand from our customers,” said Nicol Tomaschewski, Head of Region Asia at CREMER ERZKONTOR. “Subsidiary Director Ananthanarayana Nonavinakere will take care of supplying our customers with raw materials and expanding our customer roster. This step is part and parcel of our business expansion strategy in Asia.” After Hong Kong, Dalian and Beijing, Chennai is now the fourth CREMER ERZKONTOR location in Asia, underlining the important role that Asia plays in international raw material supply.

Ananthanarayana Nonavinakere has more than 25 years of experience in the fireproof minerals business, and already worked for Erzkontor in the 2000s. As an expert for the Indian raw materials market, he has a wide network in the industry. He is ideal for the position and as an addition to the growing ERZKONTOR Asia team.

CREMER ERZKONTOR

The Possehl Erzkontor Group, founded in 1915 and today CREMER ERZKONTOR, has been part of the Peter Cremer Holding company since 2014. Its offices on five continents coordinate international trade, processing, recycling and logistics in raw materials and chemicals, with the sales focus on all European countries, North and South America, Africa, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany.

Tim Krawczyk
Manager Marketing & Communication
+49 45192962101
[email protected]

SOURCE Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

