  • new product

Renowned French artist JR unveils his first-in-Asia “GIANTS” monumental artwork, titled “GIANTS: Rising Up” at Harbour City Shopping Mall, during Hong Kong Art Month

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

HONG KONG, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall invited the renowned French artist JR to create his first “GIANTS” artwork in Asia, titled “GIANTS: Rising Up” from 13 March to 23 April 2023 at Ocean Terminal Deck. The gigantic art installation depicts a larger-than-life high jumper floating in mid-air adjacent to Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour, with her body bending gracefully and her head back facing the fabulous skyline.

Famed artist JR, who has amassed over 1.7 million Instagram followers, comes back to Hong Kong with his towering art installation after his last visit ten years ago. This 12-meter-high and 12-meter-wide installation cleverly interacts with the surroundings. The high-jumping athlete appears to jump off the ground and enjoys the sensation of free fall. This athletic gesture, JR shares, “is an invitation to take off, to achieve more, in reference to the GIANTS installation at the 2016 Rio Olympics”, which depicted three anonymous athletes with their perfect gestures across the city and were well-received by the public.

The immense installation is made by canvassing the iconic black-and-white portraits onto the intricate arrangement of scaffolding. JR specially adds a touch of Hong Kong to this artwork, fusing the traditional architectural craftsmanship – bamboo scaffolding for the first time, instead of relying purely on metal scaffolding. 

JR is notably known for his over-sized black and white installation of displaying his profound optical illusion art and photographic installations in public spaces to engage people in the community. His works have been shown in over 40 cities with more than 80 impressive exhibitions, including Musée du Louvre in Paris, Palazzo Farnese in Rome, Pyramid of Khafre in Giza and so on.

“GIANTS: Rising Up” Public Art Installation at Harbour City Shopping Mall depicts a gigantic high jumper floating in mid-air adjacent to Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour

JR specially adds a touch of Hong Kong to this artwork, fusing the traditional architectural craftsmanship - bamboo scaffolding for the first time.

This 12-meter-high and 12-meter-wide installation cleverly interacts with the surroundings. The high-jumping athlete appears to jump off the ground and enjoys the sensation of free fall.

SOURCE Harbour City Estates Limited

