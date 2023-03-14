With ALL PLUS, Accor reinvents its frequent traveler subscription cards

PARIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following the successful launch of its ground-breaking subscription cards in China and Brazil, Accor today announces the revitalization of the ibis BUSINESS and BUSINESS PLUS frequent traveler cards through the creation of ALL PLUS ibis and ALL PLUS Voyageur.

A true accelerator of the Accor Live Limitless loyalty program, ALL PLUS provides frequent business & leisure travelers peace of mind when it comes to finding the best price, unlocking last-minute room availability or accelerating status. ALL PLUS Voyageur members benefit from a 20% discount across 10 Luxury & Premium hotel brands and 15% discount in 9 Midscale & Economy brands. Focusing on the Economy segment, the ALL PLUS ibis card offers a 15% discount in the ibis family brands: ibis, ibis Styles & ibis budget.

Since one in three business stays is booked 2 to 7 days in advance, ALL PLUS includes booking priority unlocking a room up to 2 days prior to arrival, even if the hotel is fully booked. In this spirit of providing the most elevated treatment to our customers, ALL PLUS leverages the richness of our loyalty program, ALL – Accor Live Limitless and upgrades each subscriber immediately to a minimum of Silver status.

Through the deep refresh of its frequent traveler subscription product line, Accor aims to gain further market share in the new bleisure market combining business and leisure activities under one roof, shortening booking lead-time and extending length of stays. This product also enables the Group to position participating hotels as go to destinations for business trips and ‘work from anywhere’ locations.

“Off the back of our industry acclaimed loyalty program, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, we wanted to craft regional subscription products which would resonate with today’s traveler. These cards provide access to our best hospitality brands at the highest rational value when booking on ALL.com or App” said Mehdi HEMICI, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer.

“After 10 years of existence, it was time for paid BUSINESS cards to embrace the bleisure & ‘work from anywhere’ growing trends. Simpler, stronger and better embedded with the core loyalty program, ALL PLUS provides companies of all size, friends, couples and families the best way to enjoy 4,000 properties across 100 countries” added Maxime GAREAU, Vice President Global Membership Subscription.

The Asia Pacific & India Accor Plus cards will both continue their growth trajectory and be rebranded within the ALL PLUS Family in 2024.

