RECENT STUDY SHOWS CLIENT REFERRALS SAVE TIME FOR ENTREPRENEURS

BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest referral networking organization, recently conducted a study showing that word-of-mouth referrals can be an effective way to grow a business and save time. This study found that BNI referrals convert to revenue 55% of the time and that referrals received from BNI Members convert to business 38% quicker than leads from other sources. Through a structured model, BNI Members around the globe meet each week for approximately ninety minutes to talk about their business, share qualified referrals to one another, and build relationships through the power of visibility and credibility.

Glad Perez, a Senior Financial Advisor and BNI Member from BNI USA, explains how she benefits from her Membership in ways she was not expecting when she first joined. “When I joined BNI, I knew it was a place to network and pass referrals, but what I never expected was the camaraderie that exists between Members. What Members are asking for may be different, but it doesn’t matter because we all have a common goal: to pass referrals and offer any support and solutions we can. We want to refer Members we know, like and trust…because we truly care about each other succeeding. BNI saves me time and money since it is the only referral marketing program I need to be successful in my business, providing me both national and worldwide exposure.”

Throughout their Membership, BNI Members, like Perez, are given the tools and training to develop long-term, meaningful business relationships with results-driven professionals, dedicated to helping each other generate more sales and more business in a faster amount of time. The data shows that BNI saves time because it is a more effective and efficient way to grow a business. In fact, BNI referrals are twice as likely to convert to business than leads from other non-networking marketing channels3. These numbers demonstrate just how important quality referrals and word-of-mouth marketing can mean to business owners.

“We are on a mission to help BNI Members double the value of their business with personalized support, transformative training, world-class technology, incredible events, and 24×7 access to the most powerful business network on the planet,” says BNI Chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller. “BNI’s unique model provides a way for business owners to maximize their marketing time each week by providing them with a collaborative cohort of trusted individuals who will share their business on their behalf through the power of referral marketing. It is not only a fun way to grow a business, but also a smart way to grow a business.”

BNI (Business Network International) is the world’s largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 298,000+ Member-businesses participating in over 10,900+ BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77+ countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 1.9 million businesses garner over $164 billion USD in revenue4. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI’s philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI’s motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or [email protected].

