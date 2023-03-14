AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leading AI Provider Xiao-I Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China’s leading AI company Xiao-I Corporation (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”) announced on March 9, 2023, Xiao-I was officially listed on NASDAQ with the stock symbol “AIXI”. The successful listing of Xiao-I and its positive acceptance by U.S. investors set off a boom of Chinese technology companies in U.S. capital markets.

“We are extremely excited about Xiao-I’s IPO as the humanity embarks on a new chapter of AI development and adoption triggered by ChatGPT.” Said Max (Hui) Yuan, Founder and CEO of Xiao-I. “For the past 20 years, Xiao-I has been focusing on developing advanced cognitive intelligence solutions to empower businesses and consumers and we believe we are extremely well positioned in this new AI era.”

As a leading AI provider in China, Xiao-I has the cognitive intelligence platform–CIAI (Cognitive Intelligence AI), which was developed independently and has its own intellectual property rights in China and has achieved large-scale commercialization and adoption. Going forward, Xiao-I plans to integrate the technical path of ChatGPT, shape rich digital intelligence products with the technical platform, product architecture and application data rooted in China, continue to promote the implementation of AI+intelligent customer service, AI+construction, AI+smart city and other industry application scenarios, empower more industries and businesses in China and around the world.

About Xiao-I

Founded in 2001, Xiao-I is the pioneer of China’s self-developed virtual chatbot technology with its own intellectual property rights (Chinese invention patent ZL200410053749.9), focusing on the large-scale commercialization of patented technologies and original achievements related to cognitive intelligence based on natural language processing. It has served hundreds of large and medium-sized enterprises so far and has a leading market share in several vertical industries.

Xiao-I’s continuous innovation capability is the basis for its leading position in the AI industrialization. Xiao-I’s cognitive intelligence platform–CIAI (Cognitive Intelligence AI) is independently developed and has its own intellectual property rights. CIAI combines six core technologies including: natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, emotional computing, data intelligence and super automation, to form AI+contact center, AI+finance, AI+city public service, AI+metaverse, AI+manufacturing, and AI+medical, etc.

Media Contact:
Chao Xu
+86 18501721963
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/leading-ai-provider-xiao-i-corporation-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-301771092.html

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation

