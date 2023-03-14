MARRIOTT BONVOY HOTELS CELEBRATE THE FLOWERING OF CHERRY BLOSSOMS HERALDING THE JOYOUS ARRIVAL OF SPRINGTIME IN JAPAN

Nationwide celebrations and treasured rituals reflect iconic elements of Japanese culture and tradition in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Yokohama

TOKYO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy hotels in Japan are getting ready to celebrate the arrival of springtime 2023 in Japan, when sakura, or cherry blossom trees begin to bloom across the country around March and April. With an exciting array of sakura-inspired stay packages and dining experiences, Marriott Bonvoy hotels are inviting travelers to join in the seasonal celebrations and witness the beauty of the sakura buds that blossom in many locations near the hotels in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Yokohama.

Sakura season has been celebrated for centuries in Japan, and traditional “hanami”, or flower-viewing parties and picnics are organized to appreciate the breathtaking beauty of the delicate flower buds that bloom in clouds of pink all over the country. A must-see for any visitor, the sakura celebrations are part of ancient Japanese traditions, heralding the arrival of warmer weather, and representing the promise of new life and new beginnings.

TOKYO

Guests staying at The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon can explore the picturesque Shiba Park, where about 200 sakura trees blossom every spring. From March 18 to April 9, this boutique luxury hotel, with 206 rooms offering breathtaking glimpses of the Tokyo skyline, is presenting a Sakura Package featuring sakura-inspired offerings; an exclusively curated welcome amenity sweet and Aromatized Sakura Martini beautifully designed with sakura flower, served at the Lobby Bar.

The Westin Tokyo is located near the banks of the Meguro River, which is lined by about 800 sakura trees, and is one of the best spots in Tokyo to view the sakura blossoms. Guests can pick up a Sakura French Toast at The Lounge, or a delightful Sakura and Cranberry Butter Sandwich at The Westin Deli and head outdoors for a hanami picnic under the trees. Back in the hotel, sakura-inspired cocktail and mocktail selections await guests at The Bar and The Compass Rose.

YOKOHAMA

In Yokohama, Sakura-dori or “Cherry Blossom Avenue”, about five to ten minutes’ walk from The Westin Yokohama, is one of the city’s most famous hanami spots with its 102 sakura trees that line the street. The hotel is offering a seasonal Sakura Afternoon Tea as well as sakura-themed dinner courses at its signature Japanese restaurant, Kissui-sen. A Sakura Bento Box lunch is also available for guests who wish to explore the city and plan their own hanami picnics, the perfect celebration of the season.

OSAKA

The entrance of W Osaka, Japan’s first W hotel, is inspired by the beauty of the gorgeous sakura trees in Osaka, Japan. This spring, the hotel will be presenting pink sakura-themed cocktails at Living Room, the vibrant social hub of the hotel where guests can socialize with curated cocktails with live DJs. MYDO, the hotel’s signature teppanyaki restaurant is serving multi-course “kappo” or table d’hôte menus showcasing the finest and freshest ingredients of springtime, accompanied by blush-pink rosé Wines.

The glamorous The St. Regis Osaka is one of this city’s most iconic luxury hotels, and is one of the most romantic places to enjoy sakura season in Osaka. The hotel is offering the Japanese “Hanafuda” themed cocktail using variety of strawberries at The St. Regis Bar, an artful destination to enjoy handcrafted cocktails. Guest can a moment of joyous spring with collection such as the Sakura anpan red bean paste bread, the elegant Sakura buttercream sandwich, made with buttercream sandwiched between sablé cookies at La Boulangerie.

KYOTO

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto sits on the banks for the picturesque Kamo River, one of the most beautiful places in Kyoto to take a stroll and enjoy the sight of the trees in full bloom. To celebrate the arrival of spring, the hotel is presenting two seasonal cocktails, Thousand Gold with the delicate characters of lychee, apple and sakura leaves, and Sakura Across, with a profile of brandy, cocoa, caramel and spicy chai tea complementing the delicate flavors of sakura leaves and finished with tonic water.

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa, is adjacent to the city’s historic Nijo Castle grounds with its 300 sakura trees showcased by an annual Sakura Festival featuring evening illuminations and colorful projection mappings over the castle’s spectacular Karamon gate. The hotel offers Fragrant afternoon tea collaboration with Paris-based perfume brand ELLA K during Sakura season. The unique world of ELLA K is expressed in 6 kinds of savoury treats and 7 kinds of sweet delights overlooking a courtyard garden with flowing Sakura trees.

For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotel-search/japan.hotels

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/marriott-bonvoy-hotels-celebrate-the-flowering-of-cherry-blossoms-heralding-the-joyous-arrival-of-springtime-in-japan-301770947.html

SOURCE Marriott International