AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Three-peat for PLDT, Smart as Anvil’s Company of the Year

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. scored a three-peat at the just concluded 58th Anvil Awards, bagging the coveted Company of Year distinction for the third straight year. This honor is awarded to an organization for garnering the greatest number of accumulated points based on the value of each Anvil trophy received.

At the first face-to-face ceremony of the Anvil Awards post-pandemic, PLDT and Smart received major awards—a total of 9 golds and 15 silvers—for initiatives in the areas of brand and corporate communications, cybersecurity, data privacy, employee engagement, and stakeholder management. The group likewise won prestigious Grand Anvil and Platinum Anvils for “Madiskarte Moms PH” and “An Election Campaign: Usap Tayo,” respectively.

Powered by the group’s fixed broadband service, PLDT Home, Madiskarte Moms PH is an online community for aspiring and experienced mother entrepreneurs or mompreneurs. “An Election Campaign: Usap Tayo” is PLDT Home’s program that encouraged Filipinos to foster a safe space at home where families can have meaningful and kind conversations.

“We are truly grateful and honored for this distinction that highlights that our programs are relevant, innovative, and top-class. These awards truly inspire us to create more meaningful initiatives, and to ensure that they cascade to the customers and communities we serve. We share this honor with our workforce, our partners, our stakeholders, and our loyal customers, who inspire us to continue the work that we do—that is, to create relevant and sustainable programs and campaigns, that can help change the lives and livelihood of Filipinos,” said Cathy Yang, First Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart.

Considered as the “Oscars” of public relations in the country, the Anvil Awards are presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines to outstanding PR programs, tools, and practitioners as discerned by a multi-sectoral board of jurors. This year’s theme “One Weave” aimed to recognize the hard work, imagination, and purpose of public relations teams and organizations in creating meaningful programs and tools. 

SOURCE PLDT Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.