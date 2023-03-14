AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MIR M hits 200,000 concurrent players

PRNewswire March 14, 2023
  • Increasing steadily since the launch with 44 servers
  • Hidden Valley Capture, governance system and more contents will be added
  • Governance system will be added to other systems along with implementation of the WEMIX$ Payment System

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Since its global launch on January 31st, WEMADE’s latest MMORPG ‘MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond’ game has shown a steady increase in player numbers, reaching the milestone of 200,000 concurrent in-game players. The number of game servers has also increased to keep up with this increase in players. MIR M started with 14 servers, which has now expanded to 44 servers (26 in Asia, 8 in South America, 4 in North America, 6 in Europe), and MIR M is now available in 170 countries in 12 languages.

MIR M reaches 200,000 concurrent users

To attract more players, WEMADE has been steadily adding more content and various systems. On March 8th, the first Hidden Valley Capture was hosted, a new war content where clans compete to capture Hidden Valley, the source of the core resource, Darksteel.

To give more rights to players, the governance system has been added to the Hidden Valley Capture. Players can use governance tokens earned while playing MIR M to vote for the server that will host the Hidden Valley Capture. The governance system will be added to other contents such as Party Dungeon and more.

Additionally, once the WEMIX$ Payment system is added in the future, players can use WEMIX$ or other game tokens from WEMIX PLAY to purchase items in MIR M, whose in-game economy is connected closely to MIR4 Global through inter-game economy.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services including WEMIX PLAY, the world’s largest blockchain gaming platform. WEMIX is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of “The Legend of Mir” IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mir-m-hits-200-000-concurrent-players-301771057.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.